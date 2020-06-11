Agents of SHIELD Teases Death of Agent Carter Character

Daniel Sousa (Enver Gjokaj) is finally back! The beloved Agent Carter character made his Agents of SHIELD debut last night in "Alien Commies from the Future!," and found himself at odds with the team as they attempt to infiltrate the SHIELD base where Sousa works. Despite Daisy (Chloe Bennet) promising that they're the good guys and Coulson (Clark Gregg) geeking out over meeting a legendary member of SHIELD, Sousa did not have a good first encounter with the team. However, the teaser for next week's episode revealed Sousa's tragic 1950s fate, and the team must decide whether or not to save him.

The teaser clip, which is in a noir-style black and white, begins with a Coulson voiceover. "Every recruit learned about it. This is the day Daniel Sousa became the first fallen agent of SHIELD. He was going to expose Hydra's presence within SHIELD, so they took him out." The clip then cuts to Mack (Henry Simmons) saying, "We're going to save him," and Coulson replies, "If Sousa lives, we don't know the impact it'll have on history." Coulson's voiceover continues with, "Sousa died a hero, just like what's in the history book, but not everything's in the book."

Not only is this one of the most enticing teasers Agents of SHIELD has ever made, but it also reveals the fate of Sousa, which fans have long since wondered, especially since Avengers: Endgame ended with Peggy (Hayley Atwell) ending up with Steve (Chris Evans). You can watch the teaser in the video above or click here.

Many people are hoping Peggy Carter will turn up on the series and interact with Sousa one more time. Although, based on this week's episode, we're not getting our hopes up. However, showrunner Jed Whedon recently teased that some Sousa-related loose ends would be tied up during his appearance. Another producer of the show, Jeffrey Bell, also teased some info about Sousa's appearance. "We get to see him in a different light," Bell told EW earlier this year. "[Sousa] had a particular role on [Agent Carter], and so we were able to show another color of him that you hadn't necessarily seen on the show."

Recently, Chloe Bennet teased that there will "definitely" be more surprise appearances in the final season, so we compiled a list of some of the major Agents of SHIELD players we'd like to see again.

Agents of SHIELD airs Wednesday nights on ABC at 10 PM EST

