Agents of SHIELD: Chloe Bennet Says Series "Definitely" Has More Surprise Appearances in Final Season

When it comes to the seventh and final season of Agents of SHIELD, we already know Enver Gjokaj is reprising his role as Daniel Sousa from Agent Carter. Not just that, but Patton Oswalt is also returning as at least one of the Koenig siblings. Beyond the duo, SHIELD star Chloe Bennet says, fans can still expect some pretty killer surprises along the way.

"Definitely," Bennet tells TVLine of additional surprise appearances. "It's a really rewarding season for the fans. It's a love letter to them, really."

The actor then wraps the chat up by revealing by the time the series comes to a close, each character gets their arc wrapped up in a fitting way. "They do a beautiful job at giving every person on this show a fitting ending," the actor adds. "They do a really good job… but I don’t want to give anything away!"

As it stands now, the agents find themselves in 1931 in an effort to elude Chronicom hunters. Bennet previously revealed the season would very much continue with the time-traveling story that began to unfold last year. "I can say we are back in time, so we have to get… the whole goal is to get back to where we were," Bennet explained. "So that means traveling through a bunch of different time periods and who knows who we see on the way back, if we even get back."

She added, "It's actually one of the most… season 4 and season 7 are definitely my favorite seasons of SHIELD,” she added. "For the long-term fans, it's a really big pay-up and it's really, really fun. When you've done six seasons and that many hours of TV, it's pretty hard on the writers to think what else do we do, and they killed it. Season seven is a really, really fun one."

ABC's synopsis for the season premiere can be found below:

"Coulson and the Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. are thrust backward in time and stranded in 1931 New York City. With the all-new Zephyr set to time-jump at any moment, the team must hurry to find out exactly what happened. If they fail, it would mean disaster for the past, present and future of the world. “Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.” stars Clark Gregg as Agent Phil Coulson, Ming-Na Wen as Agent Melinda May, Chloe Bennet as Daisy Johnson, Elizabeth Henstridge as Agent Jemma Simmons, Iain De Caestecker as Agent Leopold Fitz, Henry Simmons as Director Alphonso “Mack” MacKenzie, Natalia Cordova-Buckley as Elena “Yo-Yo” Rodriguez and Jeff Ward as Deke Shaw."

Agents of SHIELD premieres its final season on May 27th.

