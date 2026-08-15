Ahsoka Season 2 Trailer Officially Reveals Exciting First Footage From Star Wars’ Next TV Show

It’s been a long wait for Star Wars: Ahsoka Season 2. The fan-favorite character finally got an opportunity to headline a live-action project when the first season of her eponymous TV series debuted back in 2023. The finale featured multiple cliffhangers, including Baylan Skoll coming across statues of the Mortis gods, Ahsoka and Sabine attempting to make a new life for themselves on Peridea, and Grand Admiral Thrawn returning to the main Star Wars galaxy to wage war against the New Republic. Since that episode premiered, fans have been eager to see the story continue, but Ahsoka Season 2 won’t arrive until early 2027. In the meantime, we now have our first footage to check out.

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During this year’s D23 Expo, Lucasfilm unveiled the first trailer for Ahsoka Season 2. Watch it in the space below:

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