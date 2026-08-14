First Look at Anakin Skywalker’s Ahsoka Season 2 Costume Reveals Shocking Plot Detail

D23 is kicking off this weekend, and already, displays on the floor have given some major hints about what’s to come. Among them is a display for Ahsoka season 2, which has revealed a first look at Anakin Skywalker’s costume in the upcoming season. Hayden Christensen is confirmed to be returning as Anakin in season 2, but thus far, it hasn’t been clear in what capacity he would be doing so. In Ahsoka season 1, he appeared twice, first in the World Between Worlds, which included a shocking but incredible flashback to the Clone Wars era, and then as a Force Ghost at the very end of the final episode.

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Particularly because of the latter appearance, the expectation had been that Anakin would appear as a Force Ghost in season 2, still watching over Sabine Wren and Ahsoka Tano on Peridea. While that may still be the case for certain episodes, Anakin’s Ahsoka season 2 costume has already confirmed that he won’t be just a Force Ghost. Rather, this costume is very clearly Anakin’s winter costume from Star Wars: The Clone Wars, which means yet another flashback is coming in the brand-new season.

First look at Anakin Skywalker's costume in ‘AHSOKA’ Season 2.



(via: @omelete) pic.twitter.com/YE7fiyzwup — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 14, 2026

What Could This Costume Mean?

Image Courtesy of Lucasfilm

With this costume appearing in Ahsoka season 2, it’s clear that we will be getting another flashback to the Clone Wars era. However, there are a host of things that could also be true based on that reveal. For one, it has just made the very popular fan theory than Ewan McGregor will also be appearing in Ahsoka season 2 as Obi-Wan Kenobi feel more likely. For years, Christensen and McGregor have talked about how they hope to share the screen together again soon, and both have also specifically mentioned the Clone Wars era. While some fans hope this will mean an entire live-action Clone Wars show, that feels unlikely for many reasons (not the least of which is the expense).

What is much more likely, though, is an episode of Ahsoka season 2 that effectively provides a live-action Clone Wars by depicting a flashback with Ahsoka, Anakin, and Obi-Wan all together—notably, for the very first time in live-action. If that is indeed what’s coming, it is going to cause absolute fanfare within the fanbase. Even if McGregor isn’t involved, though, this is a very exciting update. The Clone Wars is considered one of Star Wars’ best TV shows for a reason, and getting to see Christensen represent that era in Ahsoka season 1 was already exciting enough.

Presumably, this costume is also only the tip of the iceberg for Ahsoka season 2 reveals at D23. With this display being on the floor, it feels even safer to assume that we may finally be getting a trailer for the upcoming season, and it’s certainly more than time.