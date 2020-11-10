Alex Trebek's Hilarious NSFW Jeopardy! Promos Go Viral

✖

As news of Alex Trebek's passing began to circulate on social media, those who knew him shared their favorite interactions with the late gameshow host. In the same vein, one video that's began to viral once again features a handful of clips as Trebek cuts promos for Phone Jeopardy!, a game launched in 1990 that'd allow you to play the iconic gameshow for $5 a minute. In the clips, Trebek can be seen joking around and dropping the occasional "f-bomb" as he doesn't hold back on his dislike for filming the promos.

"Keep watching Jeopardy! 24 hours a day and call this number...eh, you dumb son of a b-tch, you don't watch it 24 hours a day," Trebek says at the beginning of the clip. It's but a matter of moments before he busts out his Tinkerbell impression, dropping a "f-ck" here and there along the way. Watch the hilarious clips below.

No host likes shooting promos, especially for a phone version of their hit game show, but Trebek did them with good humor. So long, Alex, and fuck 'em. pic.twitter.com/7Z1hh1vl2w — Found Footage Fest (@foundfootage) November 9, 2020

Trebek died at his home on November 8th due to complications of pancreatic cancer. He had been fighting the disease for nearly a year-and-a-half. Throughout his fight, the beloved host continued to update fans on his condition. Shortly after being diagnosed, Trebek mentioned he wanted to get back into the studio as soon as possible

"Now I’d be lying if I said the journey had been an easy one," Trebek previously shared in a video update. "There were some good days but a lot of not-so-good days. I joked with friends that the cancer won’t kill me, the chemo treatments will. There were moments of great pain, days when certain bodily functions no longer functioned and sudden, massive attacks of great depression that made me wonder if it really was worth fighting on. But I brushed that aside quickly because that would have been a massive betrayal - a betrayal of my wife and soulmate, Jean, who has given her all to help me survive. It would have been a betrayal of other cancer patients who have looked to me as an inspiration and a cheerleader of sorts, of the value of living and hope, of my faith in God and the millions of prayers that have been said on my behalf."

As of his death, Trebek had shot 30 unaired episodes of Jeopardy!, the last of which is set to air on Christmas Day.