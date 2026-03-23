All 4 Seasons of the Best ‘90s Sci-Fi Show You Forgot About Is Leaving Tubi

In the world of streaming, Tubi features a surprisingly deep and diverse catalog of sci-fi titles. The free streamer’s science fiction roster includes everything from beloved classics to under-the-radar cult gems from the big and small screen. But as Tubi viewers stream recent arrivals like Ad Astra, Gattaca, and more, they are running out of time to watch a forgotten ‘90s sci-fi TV show gem.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Men in Black: The Series has landed a spot on Tubi’s “leaving soon” list. The animated series ran for four seasons and 53 episodes on Kids’ WB from 1997 until 2001 and followed Agents J, K, and L in an alternate timeline after the events of the first Men in Black film as they work for a top-secret government agency managing alien immigration and protecting Earth from extraterrestrial threats in New York City. The show has unfortunately been notoriously difficult to revisit even in the streaming era, with only its debut season ever made available on DVD and its streaming availability practically nonexistent until it joined Tubi in April 2025. Nearly a year later, the show is on the streamer’s “leaving soon” list, but an exact departure date is unknown.

Men in Black: The Series Is Better Than You Remember

Play video

Men in Black: The Series never achieved the same cultural visibility as the films, but that doesn’t mean that it’s not as good. In fact, the four-season show in many ways is a superior sequel to the original movie than the live-action sequels. Although it doesn’t hold a critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, Men in Black: The Series’ 83% audience rating is actually even higher than any of the four movies in the franchise.

The show not only perfectly captured the lighthearted, edgy tone of the 1997 movie but also seamlessly continued the story of Agent K and Agent J, maintaining their mentor-mentee dynamic and evolving their relationship over the course of four seasons. At the same time, Men in Black: The Series significantly expanded the MIB universe in ways the subsequent movies didn’t, introducing a massive variety of new alien designs and growing the lore of the MIB organization beyond what was established in the movies. Its monster-of-the-week procedural format delivered self-contained, high-quality sci-fi adventures, and the often more mature storylines meant that Men in Black: The Series proved to be a surprisingly great watch even for adults. The series is overall a great one for fans of the films to binge-watch, and it’s the type of show that still holds up incredibly well today.

Where to Stream Men in Black: The Series After It Leaves Tubi?

Men in Black: The Series is about to become more difficult to watch, but it thankfully won’t be impossible. Outside of Tubi, the series is only available to stream on The Roku Channel, where all four seasons are available for free. However, the show doesn’t stream on any of the major streaming platforms, and it’s unclear if it will move to a different service following its Tubi removal.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!