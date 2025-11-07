3 1990s Sci-Fi Shows You Forgot Were Awesome 

While the sci-fi genre has been hugely popular since its inception, each specific decade appears to feature different iconic stories within the genre. This has seen sci-fi evolve over the years, while still catering to the incredibly broad spectrum afforded by the nature of the genre. The 1990s featured some great sci-fi movies, but the genre’s success wasn’t limited to the big screen. In fact, the ’90s boasted some truly exceptional sci-fi TV shows, though not all are still given the consideration they deserve. Even as shows like Star Trek: The Next Generation have continued to dominate the conversation around sci-fi TV, other great sci-fi shows from the 1990s have gone overlooked.

It seems there are always great sci-fi shows nobody talks about, but there are also those whose quality is forgotten over time. Despite weaving exciting, engaging, and immersive sci-fi stories, some TV shows from the ’90s have largely slipped through the cracks of audiences’ collective consciousness over the years. While many of us seem to have forgotten how great they are, these 1990s sci-fi shows remain truly awesome.

3) Babylon 5 (PTEN, 1993-1997 & TNT, 1998)

The 1990s featured several sci-fi TV shows that aged incredibly well, and Babylon 5 is more than deserving of being named among them. Set in a far future in which humanity is part of a galactic community, Babylon 5 primarily follows the human personnel and alien diplomats aboard the titular space station, which serves as a hub for trade and diplomacy. As well as featuring classic space opera elements, Babylon 5‘s story examines themes of a more political nature, with a healthy dose of sci-fi action thrown in.

Even more than three decades after it first began airing, Babylon 5 looks great. Its visual effects have aged well, as have the show’s narrative themes and ideas. Often compared favorably to Star Trek, what Babylon 5 lacked in pure originality it made up for in substance, and it’s one of the few 1990s sci-fi shows that simply isn’t given enough credit for just how excellent it really is.

2) Farscape (Syfy, 1999-2003)

Farscape is one of the few sci-fi shows that continued after it was canceled, finding a way to survive through tie-in comics that explored its story further. Its run started at the tail end of the 1990s, first airing in 1999 and lasting for four seasons before its premature cancellation in 2003. Farscape‘s story follows the crew of a biomechanical ship, and begins with them evading capture by a corrupt military organization known as the Peacekeepers.

Co-produced by Brian Henson, the son of legendary puppeteer Jim Henson, Farscape‘s visual effects made use of the Jim Henson Company’s expertise, and the animatronics, prosthetics, and make-up all earned considerable praise. The show’s story also felt original and engaging, with a depth that many sci-fi shows struggle to muster. Considering its quality, it’s strange that Farscape doesn’t boast more than a cult following, as it deserves to be remembered far more fondly by a much wider audience.

1) Dark Skies (NBC, 1996-1997)

Dark Skies is one of the 1990s’ most forgotten sci-fi shows. Its premise asserts that human history is, in fact, a lie, and that aliens have lived among us since the 1940s. Its protagonists investigate the alien threat of the Hive, all while learning the supposed truth behind various historical events, falling afoul of shady government agencies in the process. Though it was canceled after just nineteen episodes, it’s a good example of a sci-fi TV show that deserved another season.

One of the biggest criticisms of Dark Skies is also the reason it’s secretly great. While it borrows heavily from the ideas and concepts of The X-Files, it actually serves as a good complement to the wildly successful Fox show. Though Dark Skies was nowhere near as polished, there was huge potential in its story, and it’s criminal that it isn’t better remembered today. It may have been short-lived, but Dark Skies is another sci-fi TV show from the 1990s that everyone seems to have forgotten is awesome in its own unique way.

