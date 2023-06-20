All 8 Marvel Studios Disney+ Shows Ranked

With Secret Invasion on the horizon and the longest wait for new Disney+ content Marvel fans have had since the launch of WandaVision, it seems as good a time as any to look back on the history of the brand and get a sense for which shows have really connected with the audience, which fell short, and which left a lasting impression. We aren't going to take the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special or Werewolf By Night into consideration, but before Marvel's next series comes along and changes the game, we figured we would take a look at the eight series created over the last few years and rank them to the best of our ability. Full disclosure: this is entirely subjective. We used Rotten Tomatoes and a few fan-generated "best-of" lists as a jumping-off point, but ultimately there isn't an actually bad show in the bunch, and that left us in a position of looking at little things like which shows are still being talked about months later, showing that they have staying power in a crowded superhero marketplace. For context, and because after eight of them it's easy to forget one or two, the shows that have come from Marvel and Disney+ include: WandaVision: Marvel Studios' WandaVision blends the style of classic sitcoms with the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany)—two super-powered beings living their ideal suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier: Following the events of Avengers: Endgame, Sam Wilson/Falcon and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier team up in a global adventure that tests their abilities — and their patience — in Marvel Studios' The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Loki (Season 1): Picking up immediately after Loki steals the Tesseract (again), he finds himself called before the Time Variance Authority, a bureaucratic organization that exists outside of time and space, forced to answer for his crimes against the timeline and given a choice: face deletion from reality or assist in catching an even greater threat. What If...? (Season 1): The series explores alternate timelines in the multiverse that show what would happen if major moments from the MCU films occurred differently. Hawkeye: Hawkeye is set in post-blip New York City where Clint Barton aka Hawkeye has a seemingly simple mission: get back to his family for Christmas. But when a threat from his past shows up, Hawkeye reluctantly teams up with 22-year-old skilled archer Kate Bishop to unravel a criminal conspiracy. Moon Knight: A new globetrotting action-adventure series featuring a complex vigilante who suffers from dissociative identity disorder. The multiple identities who live inside him find themselves thrust into a deadly war of the gods against the backdrop of modern and ancient Egypt. Ms Marvel: Marvel Studios' Ms. Marvel is a new, original series that introduces Kamala Khan, a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a Super Hero mega fan with an oversized imagination—particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. Yet Kamala feels like she doesn't fit in at school and sometimes even at home—that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she's always looked up to. Life gets better with super powers, right? She-Hulk: Attorney at Law: See Tatiana Maslany as She-Hulk/Jennifer Walters, a lawyer who specializes in superhuman-oriented legal cases. She-Hulk will welcome a host of Marvel characters to the series, including the Hulk, played by Mark Ruffalo, and the Abomination, played by Tim Roth. So...how do they stack up? Here's our particular rundown. Feel free to disagree in the comments.

8. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Photo: Marvel Studios) Rotten Tomatoes: 84% (82% audience score) Again, we have to emphasize...these shows have been consistently good! Coming in at the bottom of the list doesn't mean that much when not a single one of them scored lower than 80% on Rotten Tomatoes. The biggest reason The Falcon and the Winter Soldier rounds out the bottom of the list is that it felt kind of forgettable. The performances were great, but a fairly average story combined with an ending everybody already knew was coming came together to make it feel more like "filler" than anything on this list. That said, it might easily jump up the list a bit if elements of this tie into the next Captain America movie and it turns out we were giving the story a short shrift.

7. What If...? (Photo: MARVEL STUDIOS) Rotten Tomatoes: 94% (93% audience score) This one might feel pretty low, too, considering how high the scores are on Rotten Tomatoes. Certainly it's a fun show, and they did a great job of exploring some alternate takes on the MCU. But it does suffer from the same thing so much of What If...? does in the comics, which is that once you get past the initial cool concepts, there isn't a lot of meat on the bone. Except in Marvel Zombies, of course. The animation was solid, but nothing game-changing, and given the strange and surreal nature of the stories being told, it did feel like they could have taken more chances there. It's very possible season 2 will stick with us more. This was a fun diversion, but ultimately felt a bit like it was all setup for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which wasn't a movie so groundbreaking it really needed a lead-in miniseries.

6. Hawkeye Rotten Tomatoes: 92% (89% audience score) This is a charming series, and both Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld were terrific in it. Honestly, its only real weakness was that it felt a little padded out. This could have been wrapped up in half the time, except that it would have made introducing Echo harder to do...but as the cap to Renner's decade as Hawkeye, it kind of felt like giving the character an ending was more important than setting up the next generation of street-level heroes. The show's relatively isolation within the greater MCU context makes it feel kind of like an odd man out, although it will likely increase rewatchability, and could make this one a fan-favorite in the years to come.

5. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Rotten Tomatoes: 80% (32% audience score) Likely the most controversial title on the list, She-Hulk: Attorney At Law was the kind of crazy, creative experiment that you get when you're handed a character where you can get away with it. Its social themes hurt it with some members of the audience, and not everyone was on board for the silly tone, but it gets points in our book for being a departure from the norm, and something that helps remind us that while the MCU can often take itself very seriously, it's also still the place that made Guardians of the Galaxy. Tatiana Maslany was great, and headed up a cast that killed every episode. She-Hulk is a classic example of a show where its biggest strength and biggest weakness were its own tone and ambition. Ignoring the review-bombing, it probably still wouldn't have been the highest-rated show with the audience, but the people who clicked with it, really loved the thing.

4. Moon Knight Rotten Tomatoes: 86% (Audience score 89%) Moon Knight is another example of a show that feels slightly out of place in the wider MCU, but this one manages to nail the tone of the MCU, and introduces some cool concepts both to its own internal storytelling and to the wider Marvel mythology. The series features a great lead performance by Oscar Isaac, and characteristically great work from Ethan Hawke, making it feel like something with a ton of rewatchability, and something that fans will only connect with more over time. Like the first Guardians of the Galaxy or even Hawkeye, it feels like it stands alone, while still being very firmly part of Marvel's lore, and that allows it to fully be itself without feeling like it's lost the overall thread.

3. Ms. Marvel Rotten Tomatoes: 98% (80% audience score) This is a show that actually might have benefited from not being part of the MCU. Ms Marvel is a charming and well-made show that feels like it incorporates some of the best elements of something like Shazam! and manages to find its own voice while hewing very close to the MCU's broader tone. That's really hard to do, and it's impressive, as is the breakout performance by star Iman Vellani. The few places where this show falters is where it feels like it had to take the concept for a great TV series and cut it down to a mini so that it could set the stage for Kamala's next appearance in the MCU. That makes the pacing a little wonky in places, but it's nothing so serious as to knock the show further down the list.

2. Loki (Photo: Marvel Studios) Rotten Tomatoes: 92% (90% audience score) Loki kind of has it all. The series not only feels significant to the MCU, with ties to Marvel's the Avengers, Avengers: Endgame, and the now-ongoing multiverse saga, but it also provides a great stand-alone story with a charming cast and a quirky tone that sets itself apart from a lot of the current MCU fare.