Loki: Marvel Studios Boss Kevin Feige Says Tom Hiddleston Carries Every Scene

Loki has neared the end of the filming cycle on its first season, and Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige is a huge fan of the work Tom Hiddleston put in on his solo series. In a recent chat with Emmy Magazine, the mega-producer mentioned it was a long time coming to get Hiddleston as the star of his own property within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, saying that "turning a whole show over to Tom has been a revelation," while also mentioning the fan-favorite actor "carries every scene."

Feige — one of the primary architects behind the biggest franchise Hollywood has ever seen — then went on to praise Hiddleston's work with MCU newcomer Owen Wilson. "Seeing Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson sitting across the table from each other doing fifteen pages of dialogue is amazing," Feige added.

Joining Hiddleston and Wilson is an expansive roster of A-list Hollywood talent including Richard E. Grant, Sasha Lane, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw. Earlier this fall, Mbatha-Raw was the one to originally confirm production had restarted on the project after a months-long shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I was in the middle of filming when the pandemic happened, so I had a real break, I’ve been painting and reading. Like so many others, I was at home for a long time,” she said. “Not to make light of the suffering going on, but in some ways, it has been an opportunity for me to get a fresh perspective on things. It is downtime that perhaps I might not have had, and now I’m thankful to be back to work. It’s been a journey for everyone, but it’s all for a greater reason and the greater good.”

“I’m obviously sworn to secrecy about everything to do with Loki, but it feels great to be back," Mbatha-Raw added. "Everyone is trying to do it as safely as possible under the circumstances, and it feels good. I’m excited. It’s a lot of fun, and I can’t wait to see it.”

Loki may eventually hit Disney+ around May 2021.

