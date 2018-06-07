Amazon Launches the Fire TV Cube With a $30 Discount and $10 Movie Credit

If you’re in deep with Amazon’s Prime and Alexa ecosystem, you might be interested to hear that they’ve just added the Fire TV Cube to their hardware lineup with a $30 discount and a bonus $10 Prime Video movie credit when you activate the Fire TV Cube by July 1st. Prime members can order it here for $89.99 while the deal lasts which, apparently, is only though tomorrow June 8th. The device will ship on June 21st.

So, what is a Fire TV Cube and why do I need it? If you have a pretty basic setup with Fire TV (with voice remote and/or an Echo device) in the same room, the upgrade might not be necessary. However, the Cube does offer 4K support, hands-free voice commands, and the ability to act as a universal remote for a wide range of devices in your home theater setup. The addition of IR control is definitely what sets the Fire TV Cube apart. It isn’t going to replace a Logitech Harmony remote just yet, but we can see it being useful in a lot of setups right off the bat. You can check out the full list of features for the Fire TV Cube below, then it’s decision time. Again, you only have until the end of the day tomorrow, June 8th to take advantage of the discount.

Fire TV Cube is the first hands-free streaming media player with Alexa, delivering an all-in-one entertainment experience. From across the room, just ask Alexa to turn on the TV, dim the lights, and play what you want to watch.

With far-field voice recognition, eight microphones, and beamforming technology, Fire TV Cube hears you from any direction. Enjoy hands-free voice control—search, play, pause, fast forward, and more. Plus, control your TV, sound bar, cable or satellite box, receiver, and more with just your voice.

Do more with Alexa. Fire TV Cube has a built-in speaker that lets you check the weather, listen to the news, control compatible smart home devices, and more—even with the TV off. Fire TV Cube is always getting smarter with new Alexa skills and voice functionality.

Experience true-to-life picture quality and sound with access to vivid 4K Ultra HD up to 60 fps, HDR, and the audio clarity of Dolby Atmos.

Enjoy tens of thousands of channels, apps, and Alexa skills. Get over 500,000 movies and TV episodes from Netflix, Prime Video, Hulu, HBO, SHOWTIME, NBC, and more.

Access YouTube, Facebook, Reddit, and more websites with Silk and Firefox browsers.

An Amazon Prime membership unlocks thousands of movies and TV episodes including “Thursday Night Football” and Prime Originals like “The Big Sick” and “Sneaky Pete”.

Enjoy unlimited access to tens of millions of songs with Amazon Music, starting at just $3.99/month.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.