Who's Hosting Saturday Night Live This Week?

Saturday Night Live is all new this week and it is also the season finale. To close out Season 49, the long-running NBC sketch comedy show has lined up Road House star Jake Gyllenhaal to host in what will be his third time hosting SNL. Gyllenhaal previously hosted in 2007 and in 2022. To get fans ready for Gyllenhaal's appearance this week, NBC has also released a new promo for the episode, featuring the actor signing cast member Marcello Hernandez's yearbook — though let's just say that doesn't go quite the way Hernandez thought it would. You can check the promo out for yourself below.

Joining Gyllenhaal is musical guest Sabrina Carpenter. Saturday night's episode will the "Espresso" singer's first ever appearance on Saturday Night Live. SNL also released a promo featuring Carpenter along with Gyllenhaal and Bowen Yang in which the latter two acknowledge the singer has having the song of the summer before proceeding to come up with a song that isn't actually hers. You can check that one out here.

Saturday Night Live Celebrates 50 Years Next Year

In 2025, Saturday Night Live will celebrate its 50th anniversary. To mark the milestone, it was recently announced that the iconic sketch show is getting a live primetime special on Sunday, February 16, 2025, that will celebrate the Lorne Michaels-created show. The special will be the close of what the network is calling a "celebratory weekend" for SNL. Michaels has previously said that Saturday Night Live would celebrate its milestone 50th anniversary next February, explaining last January that plans were already being made.

"We're doing the 50th anniversary show in February of '25, so I will definitely be there for that, and definitely be there until that, and sometime before that we'll figure out what we're gonna do," Michaels said last year.

Who is in the Saturday Night Live cast?

Cast members for Saturday Night Live season 49 include almost the entire cast from season 48 of SNL. Returning stars include Michael Che, Mikey Day, Andrew Dismukes, Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, James Austin Johnson, Punkie Johnson, Colin Jost, Ego Nwodim, Sarah Sherman, Kenan Thompson, and Bowen Yang. Featured players that are part of the cast include returning stars Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker, plus the show's only fully new cast member for the year, newcomer Chloe Troast. The comedy troupe Please Don't Destroy, made up of Ben Marshall, John Higgins, and Martin Herlihy, are also a recurring part of the series.

Saturday Night Live Season 49 is ongoing now with new episodes airing on both NBC and Peacock, starting Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET. All 48 seasons of Saturday Night Live are also now streaming on Peacock.