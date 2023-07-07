Prime Day 2023: Prime Video Channels For $1 Deal Is On

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Prime Day 2023 deals event officially begins on July 11th, but Amazon has opened up select deals early, including an offer on Prime Video streaming channels that drops the price of subscriptions to $0.99/month or, in some cases, 50% off full price. It's the perfect way to kick the tires on a streaming service or catch up on some shows or movies as cheaply as possible.

Eligible streaming channels include Paramount+, Starz, AMC+, Cinemax and more. You can browse through the Prime Video channel deals here on Amazon through July 12th. We've listed some – but not all – of Amazon's streaming deals below. Note that many of the deals are limited to 2 months, but that will give you plenty of time to try out their top offerings. If you choose not to continue, simply cancel before the full price membership kicks in. There are also loads of deals for Prime members on rentals / purchases of hit movies and tv shows.

Paramount+: 50% off for 2 months then $11.99/month (Paramount+ with Showtime pricing) / Note that you can also get a full year of Paramount+ with a discounted Walmart+ membership. It's currently priced at $49 (50% off) through July 13th.

Starz: $0.99 month for 2 months then $9.99/month



Cinemax: $0.99/month for 2 months then $9.99/month

AMC+: 50% off for 2 months then $8.99/month

PBS: $0.99/month for 2 months then $5.99/month

Noggin: $0.99/month for 2 months then $7.99/month

If you aren't an Amazon Prime member, there are several ways to join ahead of Prime Day 2023 – some of which have deals of their own:

Amazon Prime : Try it for Prime Day week for only $1.99. Price is $14.99 thereafter.

: Try it for Prime Day week for only $1.99. Price is $14.99 thereafter. Prime Student: A discounted membership option for college students at $7.49 a month. Six month free trial.

A discounted membership option for college students at $7.49 a month. Six month free trial. Prime Access: A discounted membership option for qualifying government assistance recipients at $6.99 a month. One month free trial.

You can keep tabs on more Prime Day 2023 deals right here starting on July 11th. Keep tabs on Amazon's Prime Day deals hub for more early offers.