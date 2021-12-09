IMDb Announces Top 10 Movies and TV Shows of 2021

Denis Villeneuve’s Dune and Marvel Studios’ WandaVision are IMDb’s top movies and TV shows for 2021, respectively. The online database unveiled its Top 10 Movies and Television Series for the year, which was determined by the actual page views of the more than 200 million monthly visitors to the site, instead of depending on statistical samplings and reviews from professional critics. The data is derived from the IMDbPro TV rankings, which are updated weekly throughout the year. The lists are heavy with content from both Marvel and DC, along with streaming platforms like Netflix and HBO Max.

IMDb encourages its users to add these titles and others to their IMDb Watchlist so they can track how many of the movies and shows they’ve watched. The IMDb Top 10 Movies of 2021 are 1) Dune, 2) The Suicide Squad, 3) Eternals, 4) Mortal Kombat, 5) Zack Snyder’s Justice League, 6) Godzilla vs. Kong, 7) Black Widow, 8) Army of the Dead, 9) Cruella, and 10) Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for the IMDb Top 10 TV Shows of 2021, they are 1) WandaVision, 2) Loki, 3) Squid Game, 4) The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, 5) Bridgerton, 6) The Walking Dead, 7) Mare of Easttown, 8) Shadow and Bone, 9) Cobra Kai, and 10) Lucifer.

Starting with the Top Movies list, Dune was one of the most recent releases, right behind Eternals. This makes it a surprising winner in the movies category, except when you remember IMDb calculates according to page views instead of reviews. The Suicide Squad was the top comic book movie, followed by Eternals and Zack Snyder’s Justice League, which was the most discussed film of 2021 according to Twitter. Marvel Studios films Black Widow and Shang-Chi came in #7th and #10th place, respectively.

The Top TV show of 2021, WandaVision, also has the unique distinction of having star Elizabeth Olsen named IMDB’s Top Star of 2021 as well. Fellow Disney+ series Loki came in second place, with The Falcon and the Winter Soldier landing the fourth place spot. The rest of the Top 10 is mostly rounded out with Netflix hits, including Squid Game (3rd place), Bridgerton (5th place), Shadow and Bone (8th place), Cobra Kai (9th place), and Lucifer (10th place.

Did anything from the IMDb Top 10 Movies or TV lists jump out at you as a surprise? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!