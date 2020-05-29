The Boys Releases New Photo for Season 2

✖

Amazon's The Boys has released a new promo photo for season 2, and it pretty much captures the entire tone and flavor of the show in one nice, NSFW image. The members of The Boys' titular crew are all present (Karl Urban's Billy Butcher, Jack Quaid's Hugh Campbell, Laz Alonso's Mother's Milk, Tomer Capon's Frenchie and Karen Fkuhara's Kimiko), and they have a very clear visual message for the members of the superhero team The Seven: F*ck You. The Boys all drop the bird while standing in front of a tattered mural of The Seven, with the equally fitting caption: "🖕. That's it."

The Boys season 1 ended with some pretty big twists (SPOILERS Follow!). Homelander (Antony Starr) discovered that his liaison Madelyn Stillwell (Elisabeth Shue) had kept a horrible secret from him: he has a son with Bill Butcher's wife Becca (Shantel VanSanten), who had survived the childbirth and chose to start a new life, away from both Billy and Homelander. Unfortunately for Becca, the deception comes back to bite her: Homelander brutally murders Madelyn, and forces Billy to behold the horrible truth, by dropping him right on his supposedly-dead wife's doorstep.

Once we get over that awkward romantic triangle moment, The Boys season 2 has a lot to offer fans. The first trailer for The Boys season 2 was a sizzle reel of some pretty exciting stuff, including a resolution to the cliffhanger, and a whole new chapter opening up. Homelander seems to be fully off the chain of sanity after Madelyn's murder; The Seven seem to be imploding from the inside out; The Boys now have big targets on their backs; and amidst all this, the agenda to put superheroes in the military is pressing forward.

Showrunning Eric Kripke has promised this season will be just what fans need to alienated quarantine lockdown blues:

“I always try to write the season finale as a pilot for the following season and make sure that whatever we’re talking about in that finale are issues we’re going to be interested in exploring next year.

So far, we’ve been doing that and it’s been turning out well," Kripke continued. "We have this real quirk of the show that it keeps reflecting reality. Now people are scared of people coming over the border and people are feeling like we might have to go to war, and suddenly the world is so much more of an intense place than it used to be — and so is our season 2.”

Kripke has also teased that The Boys season 2 is being finished remotely during quarantine, and that , "we're SO CLOSE! Airdate (& other cool shit) will be announced SOON!"

