The Boys Season 2 Trailer Debuts

The holiday season is upon us, and while many people are thankful for the celebrations and and gifts that come with commemorating the end of the year, it comes as a major surprise that we are already getting the trailer for the second season of The Boys. The hit series on Amazon Prime Video debuted its first season this past summer, becoming one of the most popular shows on the streaming service in a short time, and was even rushed to a second season order before the show even premiered. And while it will be a while before it premieres, now fans have something to tide them over.

The second season of The Boys will pick up after the major cliffhanger that revealed Butcher’s wife was still alive, living in secret, and raising the son of the sociopathic superhero Homelander. This new season will pick up off of those events, while also likely to put Hughie and Butcher on collision course as they both attempt to figure out how to navigate this world.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Series show runner Eric Kripke teased what fans can expect in the second season of the series, promising that it will be just as bloody and explosive as the first batch of episodes that hit Amazon.

“Once you end up on that season 1 cliffhanger, you know that’s going to be a big part of season 2, you know that Stillwell’s death is going to be a big part of season 2, and superheroes being in the military,” Kripke told EW. “I always try to write the season finale as a pilot for the following season and make sure that whatever we’re talking about in that finale are issues we’re going to be interested in exploring next year.”

“So far, we’ve been doing that and it’s been turning out well,” Kripke continued. “We have this real quirk of the show that it keeps reflecting reality. Now people are scared of people coming over the border and people are feeling like we might have to go to war, and suddenly the world is so much more of an intense place than it used to be — and so is our season 2.”

There’s no word yet on when exactly the series will premiere, but fans can expect new episodes of The Boys sometime in 2020.