The Boys Showrunner Says Season 2 Is Almost Finished, Release Date Coming Soon

The Boys might be returning to Amazon Prime much sooner than one might think. According to series creator Eric Kripke, post-production on the show's sophomore outing is in its final days as the entire season continues being worked on remotely. In a quick Twitter update with a picture of the show's cast, Kripke says the crew's working on finishing up visual effects and sound work; the scribe also says fans can expect and release date (and "other cool sh-t") news soon.

Earlier this year, Kripke also said the second season is much more twisted than what fans saw last year — and that's largely attributed to Aya Cash's Stormfront.

"Our version of Stormfront kind of evolves over the season," Kripke previously told ComingSoon.net in an interview. "We’re all news junkies, and we tend to pay attention to things that are happening out there in the world...And I am horrified and sad to report that there is a rise of white nationalism. And it’s taking a very different form than it took in the 40s. It takes a very social media savvy trying to attract young men and women form. And so, we got really interested in creating a character that could represent that for us. And so, as I would say, it’s not the version in the book, but I would say they have the same rotten soul."

If you've kept up with The Boys comics, you'll know by now that means Stormfront is gender-bent for the series. Even then, it would seem the show is still doubling down on the character's neo-Nazi leanings.

"[He’s] used to everyone being scared of him. She matches him,” Cash told EW. “That’s not to say she doesn’t understand his power and tiptoe around it sometimes, but she’s also willing to challenge him. Ultimately, I think the dynamic between the two is terrifying and will change who Homelander is.”

The first season of The Boys is now streaming on Amazon.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.