Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings TV Series Reportedly Finalizes Deal With Its Lead

Updates on Amazon’s Lord of the Rings TV series have stalled out in the past six weeks, but even after confirming its main cast the new streaming show has added even more to its fellowship. Deadline reports that British actor Maxim Baldry has joined the series in a lead role, though what the role will be (and if it’s a character that fans will know) remains to be seen. Baldry is best known for appearing in UK TV shows Skins and Hollyoaks, plus HBO programming like Rome and Years and Years. His recent credits also include Doctor Who and the romantic comedy Last Christmas.

He joins an extensive cast that includes Robert Aramayo (young Ned on Game of Thrones), Owain Arthur (The Palace, The Patrol), Nazanin Boniadi (Homeland, Hotel Mumbai), Tom Budge (The Pacific), Morfydd Clark (Pride and Prejudice and Zombies), Ismael Cruz Córdova (The Mandalorian), Ema Horvath (The Gallows Act II), Markella Kavenagh (Romper Stomper), Joseph Mawle (Benjen Stark of Game of Thrones), Sophia Nomvete, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Charlie Vickers (Medici), Daniel Weyman (Gentleman Jack), and newcomer Tyroe Muhafidin.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Though Amazon has not confirmed what characters the cast will be playing, previous reports reveal some details about who to expect. Aramayo will reportedly play the heroic Beldor opposite Joseph Mawle as the show’s villain, Oren; while Morfydd Clark is set to play a young Galadriel.

Details of the series are still in flux and have been heavily guarded, but the assumption is that the stories will be set in J.R.R. Tolkien’s Middle-earth, but before the events of the Lord of the Rings trilogy. Sauron, then, will likely be a lingering presence but not the series’ principal antagonist.

Writers J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay will serve as showrunners for the series which has Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom filmmaker J.A. Bayona directing the initial episodes. They’ll be joined behind-the-scenes with executive producers Lindsey Weber (10 Cloverfield Lane), Bruce Richmond (Game of Thrones), Gene Kelly (Boardwalk Empire), Sharon Tal Yguado; writer and executive producer Gennifer Hutchison (Breaking Bad); writer and executive producer Jason Cahill (The Sopranos); writer and executive producer Justin Doble (Stranger Things); consulting producers Bryan Cogman (Game of Thrones) and Stephany Folsom (Toy Story 4); producer Ron Ames (The Aviator); writer and co-producer Helen Shang (Hannibal); and writing consultant Glenise Mullins.

Despite not having an official title just yet, or even filming its first episode, The Lord of the Rings series has already been renewed for a second season.