Amazon’s Tomb Raider TV Show Casts Sigourney Weaver in Mystery Role

At one point, it looked like Amazon’s live-action Tomb Raider TV show was going to be cancelled, but not only is the project still happening, it’s poised to be an integral part of the franchise’s future. It’s been revealed there are plans in place to establish a cross-medium continuity between the series and upcoming Tomb Raider games, so unsurprisingly, Amazon is recruiting high-profile talent to draw interest in the show. Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner will play the iconic Lara Croft on the show (whether she reprises the role in games remains to be seen), and she’s going to be joined by Hollywood legend Sigourney Weaver.

According to Deadline, Weaver is “in talks” for a mystery role in the Tomb Raider TV show. The outlet notes that “a deal has not closed,” but when reports like this start popping up in industry trades, it’s a sign that an agreement is imminent. Tomb Raider is rounding out its cast now, as production is set to start in January.

Who Could Sigourney Weaver Play In Tomb Raider?

With details about Weaver’s Tomb Raider character being kept under wraps for now, fans will be speculating about the nature of the role until more information is revealed. Even without knowing anything about Weaver’s part, it’s safe to say she’ll be an excellent fit on Tomb Raider. Weaver, of course, is a veteran of genre entertainment, having starred in works like the Alien franchise, the Avatar films, Ghostbusters, and more. Over the course of her career, she’s demonstrated impressive range and can handle everything from comedy to drama to action, so an adventure series like Tomb Raider is right in her wheelhouse — especially one that has the sharp-witted Phoebe Waller-Bridge working behind the scenes.

Weaver’s veteran presence could lend itself nicely to a mentor character who provides the younger Lara Croft with some much-needed guidance. It’s easy to envision a fun dynamic developing between Turner and Weaver as their characters embark on treasure hunts together and work to overcome obstacles. It’s also possible Weaver could play an antagonist; while she’s best-known for heroic characters like Ellen Ripley, she’s no stranger to portraying villains. She could channel that side of her range to craft an intimidating foil for Lara.

Since Amazon wants the Tomb Raider TV show to connect to the games, it’ll be interesting to see if Weaver’s character appears in any games moving forward — perhaps portrayed by Weaver herself. Plenty of big-name Hollywood stars have been featured in games, so it wouldn’t be out of the ordinary for Weaver to make that jump. There’s set to be a Tomb Raider reveal at the Game Awards this week, so maybe fans will learn more about what’s in store in the coming days. The next Tomb Raider game has seemingly been in the works for a while, so now is the perfect time for some kind of reveal.

Now is also the perfect time for a Tomb Raider TV series to take shape. With the success of titles like The Last of Us and Fallout, the medium has proven to be an excellent fit for adapting video games, as the creative team has a proper amount of time to tell stories (even shorter games run longer than a standard movie). There’s also a dearth of classic action-adventure projects in the vein of Indiana Jones in the marketplace right now. The Indiana Jones franchise itself has been put on ice, and progress on an Uncharted movie sequel has been slow. If Tomb Raider is a hit, it could fill a void. It certainly has the cast to stand out amongst its peers.

