Next Tomb Raider Game Could Introduce a Change That Divides Players

The next Tomb Raider game sounds like it may have an element that could be controversial with fans. The Tomb Raider franchise has managed to stay relevant for many years thanks to not only its ability to adapt and reinvent itself, but also expand its audience. Angeline Jolie famously played Lara Croft in two Tomb Raider films in the early 2000s before Alicia Vikander eventually took on the role in a reboot based loosely on the 2013 game. Since then, Lara Croft has made the jump to anime, but a live-action return is in store, but not on the big screen… and it could impact the games.

Amazon has been developing a live-action Tomb Raider TV series for its streaming service for some time now. The company is also publishing and supporting the release of the next Tomb Raider game, which has led some to speculate what the big picture plan is for the franchise. We learned last year that Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner would play Lara Croft in the new Tomb Raider TV series, but maybe it won’t be just a TV show.

Next Tomb Raider Game Will Connect to New TV Show

As first spotted by Infinity Tomb Raider on social media, Story Kitchen, the production company behind the new TV series, made an interesting note on its website. It notes that Tomb Raider will be interconnected between the TV series and video games, suggesting they will tell one big, overlapping story across mediums. This is part of Amazon’s attempt to reinvent the franchise. It may also suggest that Turner will play Lara Croft in the next Tomb Raider video game as well, but that’s purely speculative.

Story Kitchen, one of the production companies behind Amazon Prime Video’s live-action Tomb Raider series, says the show will be interconnected with the games in a unified narrative universe.

This suggests the series won’t have its own continuity but follow the games’ continuity. pic.twitter.com/ppyVp2RZPP — Infinity Tomb Raider (@infinityTRaider) December 3, 2025

Croft was previously portrayed by Camilla Ludington in the last three mainline Tomb Raider games, but it doesn’t seem like she will return. It’s unclear if this next game will be a full-blown reboot or a soft reboot, more along the lines of God of War (2018) which keeps the continuity intact, but makes big changes to the formula. We don’t know a whole lot about the next Tomb Raider, but hopefully we won’t have to wait much longer to learn more.

Either way, this new change may be divisive among fans. Marvel fans have criticized the MCU into turning into “homework” with the streaming TV shows and movies. Some feel like it feels like you have to invest many hours into watching a show that you may have no interest in just to keep up with the larger storyline. Extending something like that to Tomb Raider is ambitious, but could also easily put off fans if the quality isn’t there. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens, but it could be interesting.

