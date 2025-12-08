Next Tomb Raider Game Will Be Revealed Very Soon (But It May Not Be the One Fans Want)

The next Tomb Raider game is being revealed imminently, but it may not be the game fans want the most. The Tomb Raider franchise hasn’t had a big new mainline game since 2018’s Shadow of the Tomb Raider. That game largely concluded one big arc for Lara Croft, as it capped off a trilogy of the legendary protagonist becoming the tomb raider that we know and love. Since then, there have been some Tomb Raider re-releases, an anime, and more, but fans have been left wanting a new big budget cinematic continuation of Croft’s story… and we may learn more about it fairly soon.

There is a new Tomb Raider game actively in development right now and it’s set to be published by Amazon. However, details on the project have been scarce. Crystal Dynamics has been working on it for a few years now and we have yet to actually see anything from it. However, it is expected to feature a more matured Lara Croft that isn’t afraid of getting her hands dirty, though she may not have the same level of blood lust as she did in the last three games. It’s also believed that the new Tomb Raider game will crossover with Amazon’s new live-action TV series, which will star Sophie Turner.

New Tomb Raider Will Be Revealed at The Game Awards and it May Be a Remake

With that said, The Game Awards host Geoff Keighley has confirmed that a new Tomb Raider project will be revealed at the show. No specific details were given, but there was an image provided that teased a silhouette of Lara Croft. This news comes just a couple of days after an X account known as Society of Raiders claimed that a remake of the original Tomb Raider game would be revealed at The Game Awards. Although that would still be exciting, it may not be what some people want.

Lara Croft returns at #TheGameAwards!



As just revealed in our The Game Awards Vote in Fortnite map portal, tune in Thursday night for a look at the future of one of gaming's most iconic franchises @tombraider



This is one you won't want to miss. pic.twitter.com/TSbWkyhAbI — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) December 8, 2025

Fans have been wanting a new look at the next mainline Tomb Raider game. It’s also unclear just how detailed this alleged remake would be. Is it just a glorified remaster? Is it from the ground up? We have no clue. Either way, we’ll find out in just a few days as The Game Awards will be held on December 11th. It’s also possible that this remake is revealed alongside a new glimpse at the next Tomb Raider, killing two birds with one stone, but I suspect one will get a larger portion of the spotlight than the other if that’s the case. A remake may be released to tide people over for the next mainline game.

