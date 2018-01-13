Neil Gaiman To Oversee ‘American Gods’ Season 2

Following the departure of Bryan Fuller as showrunner of American Gods, the Starz series’ fate seemed to be in question. While it’s unclear when the show would resume filming for Season 2, Starz CEO Chris Albrecht attempted to assuage fans’ fears by announcing that Neil Gaiman, who wrote the novel that inspired the series, would be taking a more “central role” in the show going forward, functioning in a similar manner to a showrunner.

“Neil Gaiman will be taking more of a central role and moving forward into a more traditional showrunner function,” Albrecht shared at the Television Critics Association press event. “And we’re looking for a partner for him who can ensure that the television part of this gets appropriate attention.”

Albrecht possibly avoided declaring Gaiman as a showrunner due to his lack of officially operating in such a capacity, despite being involved in developing the show’s first season. Were Gaiman to partner with someone more experienced in the TV realm, the two may serve as co-showrunners.

The announcement that Fuller was departing the series came as a shock, especially given the praise received by the first season. The Starz CEO managed to avoid confirming why Fuller and Michael Green parted ways with the project.

“They were not fired nor did they quit,” Albrecht noted.

With the amount of uncertainty around the entire series going forward, Fuller and Green may still serve as producers on the series while not being involved in the day-to-day production.

Fuller and Green aren’t the only ones parting ways with the franchise, with Gillian Anderson recently confirming she wouldn’t return for an upcoming season.

“Gillian Anderson seems to be leaving everything, but this was not a surprise,” Albrecht said, referencing that she has confirmed this would be her last season on The X-Files. “We knew that she was not necessarily going to be able to come back.”

Another core cast member, however, is still reportedly attached to the series.

“But Kristen Chenoweth — as far as we all know — is still committed to the show, obviously pending her availability,” the CEO pointed out. “As you are seeing, we’re having some trouble getting the second season underway. It’s an incredibly difficult adaptation of a fantastic novel.”

While the show’s fate is uncertain, Albrecht has high hopes that we’ll get at least another season.

“We’re hoping for many more American Gods to appear on Starz,” Albrecht confessed.

