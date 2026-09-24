American Horror Story Reveals Scrapped Crossover With Cult-Hit TV Series, And Why It Fell Apart

American Horror Story 13 is set to be the series’ biggest season yet, and that’s saying something. Season 13 will pull from six previous installments of the show, including Murder House, Coven, Freak Show, Hotel, Cult, and Apocalypse, the previous big crossover event. Now that the time is upon us for American Horror Story 13 to premiere on FX, the cast, crew, and show creator Ryan Murphy are doing the press tour to promote the new season, meaning some fun new details and behind-the-scenes anecdotes are coming to light.

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In a new interview, Ryan Murphy revealed that American Horror Story Season 13 was not only going to cross over with previous seasons of the show, but also with another Ryan Murphy series, as well! The only problem? One of the main cast members was simply too busy being famous to do it.

Ryan Murphy Reveals The American Horror Story & Scream Queens Crossover That Almost Happened

Speaking to THR at the premiere of American Horror Story 13, Ryan Murphy admitted that one of his bigger regrets about the new season was not getting to do a crossover with Scream Queens, his 2010s horror-slasher dark comedy series. “It was funny because at one point I was going to have the Scream Queens come on to this season, but Ariana was touring, and I couldn’t make it work,” Murphy explained.

He is, of course, referring to pop superstar Ariana Grande, who starred in Scream Queens as “Chanel #2,” one of the sorority sister elites who gets caught up in a campus murder mystery. Grande appeared in Season 1 alongside her fellow Chanels, including AHS star Emma Roberts, Glee star Lea Michele, Abigail Breslin, and Billie Lourd; the show also featured Jamie Lee Curtis, Keke Palmer, Glen Powell, Skyler Samuels, Taylor Lautner, Nick Jonas, Jerry O’Connell, John Stamos, Niecy Nash, Kristie Alley, and more.

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Imagine Scream Queens‘ Chanels meeting up with the likes of American Horror Story‘s coven of witches (including Emma Roberts, Sarah Paulson, Taissa Farmiga, Lily Rabe, Frances Conroy, Gabourey Sidibe, and Angela Bassett)? It would be a funny crossover moment for Murphy fans, especially if they lean into Emma Roberts’ dual roles in both shows in a clever way.

Murphy made sure to let fans know that this crossover opportunity isn’t fully dead yet, as Ariana Grande really liked the idea. “She was like, ‘I still want to do it! I just can’t be on tour.’ So I was like, ‘All right, let me think of it.’”

We’ll see if Scream Queens makes it into the plot of American Horror Story 14, but only after Season 13 has its run, starting tonight on FX and Hulu.