Scream Queens Star Emma Roberts Says "Now's the Time" for Season 3 (Exclusive)

While it only ran for two seasons, Ryan Murphy's Scream Queens earned a passionate following for its blend of humor and horror, with Murphy himself sharing his enthusiasm over a possible Season 3, a sentiment which star Emma Roberts shared. The actor played Chanel Oberlin in the series and, not only did she thoroughly enjoy her time making the series, she continues to be touched by the impact her character had on audiences, with new fans discovering the show year after year. In this regard, Roberts thinks there's no time like the present to move forward on a third season, despite that decision being out of her hands. Fans can next see Roberts in Abandoned, which hits theaters on June 17th and On Demand and Digital HD on June 24th.

"I mean, look, I want a Scream Queens Season 3 and I think now's the time. I don't actually know who's in charge of the yes or no to that, but yes, we should make that happen," Robert shared with ComicBook.com. "I'm so happy that people still love it so much, honestly, we had so much fun making it and the fact that I still see girls and guys dressing up as Chanel Oberlin for Halloween, it warms my heart. So I would love it, I would be so down."

These remarks, about both the excitement over a third season and there being complications in regards to the series' rights, echo comments Murphy himself made about the project in 2019.

"I would have to say that the answer to that lies in the studio who made it," Murphy recalled to Deadline when asked about the series' return becoming a reality. "Obviously I work for Netflix now, but if I could do anything to bring it back. Emma said she would do it, Lea Michelle said she would do it, Jamie Lee Curtis, Abigail Breslin, Billie Lourd are all in. So it would depend if Fox wants to do it. I think we'd all do it. I think we're waiting for them to call us. I know the show is very popular and had a real spike in popularity on Hulu."

Abandoned follows the sharply intense lives of Sara (Emma Roberts), her husband Alex (John Gallagher Jr.), and their infant son as they move into a remote farmhouse, which harbors a dark, tragic history. As their home's past is revealed, the mother's fragility escalates to a state of psychosis that jeopardizes her own safety and that of her newborn son. Directed by Spencer Squire, the film stars Emma Roberts (American Horror Story, Nerve), John Gallagher Jr. (Peppermint), and Michael Shannon (Heart of Champions).

Stay tuned for details on a possible future for Scream Queens. Abandoned hits theaters on June 17th and On Demand and Digital HD on June 24th.

