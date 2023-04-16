Ana de Armas Reveals in SNL Monologue She'll Become American Citizen Soon

34-year-old Academy Award nominated actress Ana de Armas revealed in her Saturday Night Live monologue that she will soon become an American citizen. Opening up about her past and her journey in moving to the United States from Cuba, the Blonde star revealed the news while discussing the stellar year she's had. "This has been a magical year," the actress revealed. "Not only I was nominated for an Oscar, but in three weeks I'm going to officially become an American citizen. I am proud to become a citizen because when I moved here everyone was so welcoming." She then went on to reveal a connection she made on her first American movie, where she starred with Robert De Niro.

"One day on set, (De Niro) told me, 'I may be going to Cuba soon, if I do. I'll say hello to your family.' He even asked me for the phone number. I completely forgot about it. Then one day out of the blue. I get a phone call from my dad. He's hysterical. I'm like, 'Dad what's wrong?' And he goes, 'Robert De Niro just came to visit me at work.' That was such a kind gesture. And I've been so fortunate to work with so many supportive actors. My dad was so proud of me and he would be proud to see me today standing on this stage. I feel very lucky to be here." Watch the full monologue yourself below.

Ana de Armas’ monologue! pic.twitter.com/Tr6L76Mw1s — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) April 16, 2023

After appearing in her Academy Award-nominated role of Marilyn Monroe in Netflix's Blonde, Ana de Armas has two more projects lined up. This year she'll reunite with her Knives Out co-star Chris Evans for the Apple TV+ original movie Ghosted. The romantic-comedy action movie sees the former Marvel star playing a regular guy that falls head over heels for a new girl, Ana de Armas' Sadie, only to find out she's a secret agent. Ghosted was written by Deadpool's Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, and Spider-Man: No Way Home's Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers

2024 will be another big year for the actress though as she will anchor Ballerina, the highly-anticipated spinoff of the John Wick franchise. She'll be joined in the movie by Keanu Reeves as John Wick, Ian McShane as Winston Scott, Anjelica Huston as "The Director," and the late Lance Reddick as Charon. Ballerina is set to be released on June 7, 2024.