Saturday Night Live Announces Quinta Brunson, Molly Shannon, and Ana de Armas as Upcoming Hosts

Saturday Night Live has landed some pretty major names to host its upcoming episodes. On Monday, the official Twitter account for Saturday Night Live announced the newest hosts and musical guests for its upcoming April episodes. First on the deck will be a Saturday, April 1st episode hosted by Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson, with Lil Yachty as the musical guest.

This will be followed by an April 8th episode hosted by A Good Person star and Saturday Night Live alum Molly Shannon, with the Jonas Brothers as the musical guests. And finally, the April 15th episode will be hosted by Ghosted star Ana de Armas, with Karol G as the musical guest.

April shows!!! pic.twitter.com/6uXWIDLGLT — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 27, 2023

Will SNL go on a strike?

These updates come as there was recent talk about a possible strike involving members of Saturday Night Live's editorial crew, who largely work on the show's pre-recorded segments. After weeks of negotiations, the crew unanimously voted to ratify the terms of a deal, which would give them the first-ever union contract in the show's history. The post-production editors largely work on Saturday Night Live's pre-recorded segments, and have been criticizing the series for underpaying them and not providing adequate health benefits. The guild made proposals to NBCUniversal last December, but were not met with an "adequate" response by their parent company.

The tentative deal between NBCUniversal and the Editors Guild involved pay increases of up to 60% over the life of the contract and deliver immediate pay boosts. This new contract would also offer workers healthcare benefits, ratification bonuses, guarantees of employer-paid meals, transportation and hotel accommodations for employees working long shifts with short turnarounds.

"The solidarity and bravery of this crew are just so impressive," Cathy Repola, National Executive Director of the Editors Guild, said in a statement. "They fought not just to improve their own working lives; they have also set a standard that will benefit all those who follow in their footsteps at this TV comedy institution... It was an honor to work with them on reaching this significant agreement."

What do you think of the latest update surrounding the newest season of Saturday Night Live? Which new host are you most excited to see? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!