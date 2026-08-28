Andor Favorite Addresses Star Wars Future After THAT Cliffhanger, And Fans Are Shocked

More than a year after Andor concluded, there remains little dispute that this is Star Wars’ best TV show—at the very least, it’s Star Wars’ best live-action show, although there is some debate about Star Wars: The Clone Wars, an animated show, being the best overall. Regardless, Andor made a clear impact, and that wasn’t only because leading actor Diego Luna was returning as Cassian Andor following the success of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (which, as it happens, is likewise largely seen as Disney Star Wars’ best movie to date). Rather, the storytelling of Andor proved to be truly profound, the gravity of the Empire’s destruction and brutality had never been clearer, and the show successfully introduced a host of new Star Wars characters who impressively managed to win over audiences as well.

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Among those characters was Bix Caleen, introduced as Cassian’s friend in season 1 but who was ultimately revealed to be in a romantic relationship with Cassian in season 2. Sadly, Bix ultimately made the decision to leave while Cassian was sleeping so that he could focus on the Rebellion, and audiences knew that would be the last time they saw each other, as Cassian and most other characters were dead by the end of Rogue One. Still, it seemed Cassian’s legacy would live on in more ways than one, as the Andor series finale shockingly revealed that Bix had given birth to Cassian’s baby. It’s unclear whether the baby is a boy or girl, what the baby’s name is, and whether we will ever see Bix or the baby again. When this finale first debuted, it seemed like a no-brainer that the mother and child pair would return at some point, but Bix actress Adria Arjona’s recent comments about Andor sadly suggest otherwise.

Is Bix Caleen’s Star Wars Story Truly Over?

The revelation that Bix had left because she was pregnant with Cassian’s baby received mixed reactions from Andor audiences. In fact, this may very well have been the show’s first genuine controversy, as some felt that this twist had undercut Bix’s character. While that debate is its own consideration, it did seem likely that if Star Wars was introducing Cassian’s baby, then surely that child would eventually be making a return to the galaxy far, far away at some point, which seemed to imply a return of Bix as well. However, at least the latter may not be the case, as, in a recent interview, Arjona made it sound very much like Andor season 2 was meant to be the end of her Star Wars story.

Specifically, regarding a possible return in the future, Arjona said, “There’s a duality to this because I want to respect Tony’s ending to the show. But I also love this character so much that I would never say never. Well, I don’t know what I would say. It would have to be someone great behind it. Because it’s Tony, and because I got to create this character with him, I would like to pay that respect. So, it would have to be about who is involved. But you never know! If I’m 75 years old, and they’re like, ‘Do you want to be in a Star Wars show?’ I’d be like, ‘Hell yeah, I don’t care! How much? They’re not really calling me, so I’ll do it.’ But I do want to respect Tony’s version of the ending for my character.”

With the references to this being “the ending for [her] character,” it seems that this Andor series finale was intended, at least by Tony Gilroy, to be the conclusion for Bix. Of course, Star Wars movies and TV shows are known for their willingness to bring characters back even when they seem very much gone—or dead—so it doesn’t seem off the table. Clearly, though, this would need to be a very particular kind of pitch to get Arjona back.