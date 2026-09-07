Andor Favorite Reveals They Almost Joined Star Wars Even Earlier, And I’m Glad They Waited

Star Wars movies and TV shows have certainly had their ups and downs over the last several years—arguably particularly since Disney bought the franchise in 2012—but there have been a few projects that have stood out, for better or worse. Among the projects that have been the most highly praised is Andor, widely seen as one of Star Wars’ best TV shows if not the single best overall, perhaps only beaten in some fans’ minds by Star Wars: The Clone Wars. There were myriad aspects of Andor that made the series among the franchise’s very best, from a focus on something other than the Jedi/the Sith, to the raw and relatable elements of the plot and, without question, the stellar performances of the Andor cast. However, it seems the show almost didn’t have one of its greatest stars.

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Specifically, Adria Arjona, who played Bix Caleen in both seasons of Andor, recently gave an interview on Josh Horowitz’s Happy Sad Confused podcast, in which she explained that she had previously been in the running for the role of Qi’ra in Solo: A Star Wars Story (a role which ultimately went to Emilia Clarke instead). Arjona said, “I just wanted to be in Star Wars, and the fact that I had the opportunity to be a leading character in a Star Wars movie was like, wow, this would be insane. I didn’t think too much of it, but yeah, then Emilia got it, and she’s probably one of the best actresses out there. She’s amazing…And I’m so thankful that I didn’t get it because I wouldn’t have been in Andor, and Bix is the only character I’ve tattooed on my body.” In addition to the importance of Bix to Arjona, though, this outcome truly was so much better, for myriad reasons.

Arjona’s Star Wars Role Is So Much Better Than Solo Would Have Been

Whereas Andor is among the best Star Wars TV shows in many fans’ opinions, Solo is, unfortunately, not widely seen as one of Star Wars’ better movies. In fact, along with the sequel trilogy, Solo tends to rank pretty low for fans in terms of Star Wars movies overall. As just one symptom of that reception, next to nothing has been done with the story in the time since the movie was released in 2018, especially when considering continuations of the story on screen. Of course, Han Solo is the titular Solo of the movie and will always be a central figure in the galaxy far, far away, but otherwise, most of the continuations for Solo have happened in books and comics, which has been disappointing for several reasons, one of which is the potential these cast members had in their roles, Clarke among them.

By comparison, even with Andor concluding with season 2 last year, this Star Wars story will no doubt have staying power, and Bix was a pivotal part of that. In season 2 in particular, actually, Arjona had a heavy and majorly impactful role to play, as she not only continued to be a critical part of the fight against the Empire but also became the first Star Wars character to ever directly say “rape” on screen after an assault attempt by an Imperial officer—a theme that has existed for decades but only ever stayed under the surface or unspoken. In that sense alone, Bix has become a permanent part of Star Wars history, and while that character presumably would have existed either way, Arjona’s performance was powerful and brought something unique (and very celebrated) to the character. Even now, many are hopeful that Arjona will eventually return as Bix—and, had she gotten the Solo role, this would never have come to be.