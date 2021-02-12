Andrew Barth Feldman and Asher Angel To Guest Star in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series Season 2

✖

Disney's High School Musical: The Musical: The Series has been a hit on Disney+, and season 2 will welcome a few new faces to the mix. Disney announced that Andrew Barth Feldman (Dear Evan Hansen, Ratatouille: The TikTok Musical) and Asher Angel (Andi Mack, Shazam!) are joining the show in season 2 as guest stars. We aren't sure who they will be playing in the show just yet or how big a role either of them have throughout season 2, but both seem to be substantial roles going by executive producer Tim Federle's comments.

"The cast and I are excited for fans to see how Andrew and Asher expand our East High cinematic universe," said Federle.

Season 2 has the East High Wildcats preparing to perform Beauty and the Beast as their spring musical, and they will be facing off against North High for the chance to win a cutthroat student theater competition. The competition is going to live up to that cutthroat label, and there will be two new solos featured written by Olivia Rodrigo and Joshua Bassett.

In addition to Feldman and Angel, season 2 will welcome guest stars Derek Hough as the new drama teacher Zack, Roman Banks as high school junior Howie, and Olivia Rose Keegan as East High student Lily.

You can find out more about Andrew Barth Feldman below.

"After winning the 2018 National High School Musical Theatre Award (aka the Jimmy Award) as a high school sophomore, Andrew Barth Feldman made his Broadway debut a year later as the title character in the Tony Award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen. Barth Feldman, who will attend Harvard University next year, also runs a theatre company that he founded at age twelve, Zneefrock Productions. Zneefrock Productions partners theatre with advocacy, raising funds for several charitable causes. Barth Feldman plays French exchange student "Antoine" in High School Musical: The Musical: The Series."

You can find out more about Asher Angel below.



"Best known for his starring role as Jonah Beck on Disney Channel's award-winning series Andi Mack, singer-songwriter Asher Angel recently released his debut single One Thought Away, featuring Wiz Khalifa. He starred as Billy Batson in Warner Brothers DC Universe feature film Shazam!, the younger alter-ego of Zachary Levi's titular character and will reprise the role in Shazam! Fury of the Gods. In season two of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Angel plays Jack, a charming, smooth-talking student with wanderlust."

