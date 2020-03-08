High School Musical Series Adds Derek Hough for Season 2

Disney+’s High School Musical: The Musical: The Series has just expanded its cast with the addition of World of Dance judge and Dancing With the Stars champion Derek Hough. Hough is set for a recurring role in the series’ upcoming second season playing Zack, the ex-boyfriend of Miss Jenn (Kate Reinders). The series, which is set at the same school the original High School Musical was set in a fictionalized version of East High School, is currently in production on its second season.

According to Deadline, Hough’s Zack is described as a charming, but sneaky, actor who returns to teach drama not at East High, but at its biggest rival — North High.

The second season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series will see Miss Jenn’s students take on Beauty and the Beast as its musical this year, something that was announced back in February. In addition to Hough joining the cast in a recurring role, Joe Serafini has been upgraded to series regular status for Season 2, joining returning stars Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Renee, Frankie Rodriguez, Mark St. Cryer, and Kate Reindeers.

“The outpouring of love and support for season one has been incredibly exciting, and I’m thrilled that the Wildcats are putting on Beauty and the Beast in season two,” said creator and executive producer Tim Federle. “It was one of the first Broadway shows I ever saw, when I was 14, and it’s got all the perfect metaphors for the high school experience: Do people judge me for how I look? What is true love? Will I achieve the future I dream of? And, perhaps most importantly, it’s got dancing forks.”

“We’re excited about Tim’s plans for the new season. He continues to amaze and surprise us with the relationships and stories he’s creating for this unbelievably talented cast. Season two will be filled with even more of the humor, heart, and music that made HSMTMTS a break-out series on Disney+,” said Ricky Strauss, president, Content & Marketing, Disney+.

