High School Musical Series Tackling Beauty and the Beast in Season 2

Production has officially began on the Disney+ original project High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, and this time around the cast is tackling a much different beast. The first installment of the series aired last year and followed a group of high school students putting on a production of High School Musical, and dealing with their relationships in the process. On Wednesday, Disney+ released a video to announce the production of Season 2 and it featured the young cast around a piano singing the title song to Beauty and the Beast, the musical they will be putting on this year.

This big reveal helps deliver an answer to the cliffhanger at the end of Season 1. The first installment concluded with Miss Jenn telling her students that she had a big production planned for the school’s next show. Now we know that she was referring to Beauty and the Beast. You can watch the Season 2 announcement below!

Joe Serafini has been upgraded to series regular status for Season 2, joining returning stars Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Sofia Wylie, Larry Saperstein, Julia Lester, Dara Renee, Frankie Rodriguez, Mark St. Cryer, and Kate Reindeers.

“The outpouring of love and support for season one has been incredibly exciting, and I’m thrilled that the Wildcats are putting on Beauty and the Beast in season two,” said creator and executive producer Tim Federle. “It was one of the first Broadway shows I ever saw, when I was 14, and it’s got all the perfect metaphors for the high school experience: Do people judge me for how I look? What is true love? Will I achieve the future I dream of? And, perhaps most importantly, it’s got dancing forks.”

“We’re excited about Tim’s plans for the new season. He continues to amaze and surprise us with the relationships and stories he’s creating for this unbelievably talented cast. Season two will be filled with even more of the humor, heart, and music that made HSMTMTS a break-out series on Disney+,” said Ricky Strauss, president, Content & Marketing, Disney+.

