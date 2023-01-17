Animaniacs Final Season Reveals New Poster

Animaniacs is coming back for one last season and the poster promises that its going out with a bang. This Warner Bros. animated series has always prided itself on meta-commentary, and the next slew of episodes should be no different. In fact, the marketing for the final season has leaned into the fact that there won't be anymore Animaniacs. (Joking about how many times they can get canceled is bold with some series getting shelved while already in the can!) Nevertheless, there are Yakko, Wakko, and Dot ready to cause more mischief in Hollywood and beyond. With so many animated programs getting the axe in other spaces, expect fans of the medium to be ready for any and all jokes at the entertainment industry's expense. Check out the new poster right here!

Voice actor Rob Paulsen spoke to Comicbook.com back in 2020. He described the effort to make this reboot a thing after all these years. Bringing the original elements into the fold was quite a task, but fans had some real energy around the series announcement when it dropped. Expect some more memes when the final season gets underway.

The #Animaniacs are going out with a BANG! 💥 The final season launches February 17 on @hulu! pic.twitter.com/6izfUdLeIT — The Animaniacs (@TheAnimaniacs) January 17, 2023

What Was The Biggest Factor In The Reboot?

"Anytime you have the king of Hollywood going to bat for you? I mean, come on!" Pinky and Yakko voice actor Rob Paulsen explained ahead of Season 2's release. "But no, I think we had so many well meaning fans who would give us this wonderful compliment about how 'You should come back, you should come back.' [We said], respectfully, that's not our call. That's not our 20 or 50 million bucks. But when the right guy -- namely Mr. Spielberg -- says yeah, I think we've got to do this, Sam Register made it happen, the Warner Bros. animation chief, and obviously Hulu. And moreover, Mr. Spielberg was so integral to the process. He went to every pitch. This wasn't just like, 'Yeah, let's make a cartoon.' He went to every pitch, made sure the folks at Hulu, Netflix, Apple, and Amazon, knew that Steven Spielberg was on board, and here we are."

Hulu had a description for the wild last season: "Yakko, Wakko and Dot return for an all-new season of this iconic, family-friendly series with something for everyone: pop culture parodies, musical showstoppers, takedowns of historical baddies and even some important safety tips," the Hulu release says of the show. "Join the Warners and Pinky and the Brain as they wreak havoc everywhere they go, from the Warner Bros. lot to an international beauty pageant, even all the way into outer space. Keep an eye out for season one favorites Starbox and Cindy, as well as some rejected Animaniacs characters that were left on the cutting room floor."

Are you excited about the last season? Let us know down below!