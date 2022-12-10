Animaniacs Reveals Final Season Release Date

The final season of Animaniacs is coming to Hulu sooner than some fans thought. Early 2023 will see the animated series hit the streamer. February 17th is the big day, so gather around for more hijinks on the platform. Animaniacs decided to use Pinky and the Brain to announce the news. People loved seeing the clip out of the blue this weekend. Yakko, Wakko, and the Warner Sister Dot's status seemed to be up in air as fans waited for some sort of announcement. But, luckily, Animaniacs actually managed to stick around to give the series a conclusion. More topical humor, sight gags, and meta commentary is coming your way in 2023. Clips from the new series tore up social media during 2021 and the new salvo of episodes will probably end up doing the same thing.

Back in 2020, voice actor Rob Paulsen spoke with Comicbook.com about the reboot. Bringing back so many original elements took some work, but fans had some real energy for revisiting Animaniacs after all this time.

WE CAN'T TAKE IT ANY LONGER! 🗣️ #Animaniacs is back for its FINAL SEASON on February 17, only on @hulu. pic.twitter.com/fcVVx1QQKT — The Animaniacs (@TheAnimaniacs) December 10, 2022

"Anytime you have the king of Hollywood going to bat for you? I mean, come on!" Pinky and Yakko voice actor Rob Paulsen told the site before Season 2 released. "But no, I think we had so many well meaning fans who would give us this wonderful compliment about how 'You should come back, you should come back.' [We said], respectfully, that's not our call. That's not our 20 or 50 million bucks. But when the right guy -- namely Mr. Spielberg -- says yeah, I think we've got to do this, Sam Register made it happen, the Warner Bros. animation chief, and obviously Hulu. And moreover, Mr. Spielberg was so integral to the process. He went to every pitch. This wasn't just like, 'Yeah, let's make a cartoon.' He went to every pitch, made sure the folks at Hulu, Netflix, Apple, and Amazon, knew that Steven Spielberg was on board, and here we are."

Here's what Hulu had to say about last season: "Yakko, Wakko and Dot return for an all-new season of this iconic, family-friendly series with something for everyone: pop culture parodies, musical showstoppers, takedowns of historical baddies and even some important safety tips," the Hulu release says of the show. "Join the Warners and Pinky and the Brain as they wreak havoc everywhere they go, from the Warner Bros. lot to an international beauty pageant, even all the way into outer space. Keep an eye out for season one favorites Starbox and Cindy, as well as some rejected Animaniacs characters that were left on the cutting room floor."

Will you be tuning in next year for more Animaniacs? Let us know down below in the comments!