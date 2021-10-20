Hulu Teases Animaniacs Season 2 Trailer

Animaniacs Season 2 just teased a new trailer from Hulu and fans are excited to see what they’ve got going on for another round of shenanigans. Yakko, Wakko, and the Warner Sister Dot flew onto the scene last year during the pandemic and caused quite the commotion. In a lot of ways, Animaniacs is a logical continuation of the original Warner Bros. cartoon’s mile-a-minute laugh machine. Topical humor, observations, sight gags, entertainment darts, and everything in-between live in that water tower. So, it’s not exactly hard to imagine Hulu opening things up for Season 2. Adding to that fact is the wild amount of social media attention that the Animaniacs reboot generated before its release and in the weeks afterward. Nineties nostalgia is firmly here and not going anywhere for the foreseeable future. It’s easy to turn on the TV, boot up Hulu and think about the Kids WB lineup circa 1997. Luckily for fans, the next season seems poised to deliver more laughs. Hulu broke down what people can expect from another salvo of adventures with the central trio.

“Yakko, Wakko and Dot return for an all-new season of this iconic, family-friendly series with something for everyone: pop culture parodies, musical showstoppers, takedowns of historical baddies and even some important safety tips,” the Hulu release says of the show. “Join the Warners and Pinky and the Brain as they wreak havoc everywhere they go, from the Warner Bros. lot to an international beauty pageant, even all the way into outer space. Keep an eye out for season one favorites Starbox and Cindy, as well as some rejected Animaniacs characters that were left on the cutting room floor.”

Voice actor Rob Paulsen talked to Comicbook.com last year about the reboot and how it all came together.

“Anytime you have the king of Hollywood going to bat for you? I mean, come on!” Pinky and Yakko voice actor Rob Paulsen previously explained. “But no, I think we had so many well meaning fans who would give us this wonderful compliment about how ‘You should come back, you should come back.’ [We said], respectfully, that’s not our call. That’s not our 20 or 50 million bucks. But when the right guy — namely Mr. Spielberg — says yeah, I think we’ve got to do this, Sam Register made it happen, the Warner Bros. animation chief, and obviously Hulu. And moreover, Mr. Spielberg was so integral to the process. He went to every pitch. This wasn’t just like, ‘Yeah, let’s make a cartoon.’ He went to every pitch, made sure the folks at Hulu, Netflix, Apple, and Amazon, knew that Steven Spielberg was on board, and here we are.”

