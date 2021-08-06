Animaniacs Reboot Gets Season 2 Premiere Date

✖

The second season of Hulu's Animaniacs reboot will soon be on the way. Friday morning, the streamer revealed the next 13 episodes of the Emmy-winning cartoon will hit the service on Friday, November 5th.

"Yakko, Wakko and Dot return for an all-new season of this iconic, family-friendly series with something for everyone: pop culture parodies, musical showstoppers, takedowns of historical baddies and even some important safety tips," the Hulu release says of the show. "Join the Warners and Pinky and the Brain as they wreak havoc everywhere they go, from the Warner Bros. lot to an international beauty pageant, even all the way into outer space. Keep an eye out for season one favorites Starbox and Cindy, as well as some rejected Animaniacs characters that were left on the cutting room floor."

You can see a teaser for the second batch of episodes below.

After the revival's first season launched late last year, Hulu revealed the series had the most social media buzz out of any previous Hulu Original. Because of the immediate response, the Disney-owned streamer ordered a 10-episode Season Three shortly after the first season aired. Season Two was already deep into production at the time.

"Anytime you have the king of Hollywood going to bat for you? I mean, come on!" Pinky and Yakko voice actor Rob Paulsen previously told ComicBook.com. "But no, I think we had so many well meaning fans who would give us this wonderful compliment about how 'You should come back, you should come back.' [We said], respectfully, that's not our call. That's not our 20 or 50 million bucks. But when the right guy -- namely Mr. Spielberg -- says yeah, I think we've got to do this, Sam Register made it happen, the Warner Bros. animation chief, and obviously Hulu. And moreover, Mr. Spielberg was so integral to the process. He went to every pitch. This wasn't just like, 'Yeah, let's make a cartoon.' He went to every pitch, made sure the folks at Hulu, Netflix, Apple, and Amazon, knew that Steven Spielberg was on board, and here we are."

The first season of Hulu's Animaniacs -- as well as the original series -- is now available to stream on Hulu. If you haven't signed up for Hulu yet, you can try it out here.

