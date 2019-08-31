Animaniacs, Pinky and the Brain Producer Gordon Bressack Dies at 68

According to a new report, Emmy Award-winning writer and producer Gordon Bressack has passed away at the age of 68. Bressack was involved with tons of popular animated series in the ’80s, ’90s, and beyond, including fan-favorite shows such as The Animaniacs, Pinky and the Brain, The Smurfs, Tiny Toon Adventures, Word Girl, and many more. He won three Daytime Emmy Awards for his contributions to Animaniacs and Pinky and the Brain, as well as the sequel series Pinky, Elmyra, & the Brain. According to a report from the Hollywood Reporter, Bressack passed away after a long health battle, as stated by his son James Cullen Bressack.

James Cullen took to social media to honor his father after the influential cartoon producer’s passing.

Bressack is survived by his son James; his daughters, Jackie and Samantha; his grandchild, Logan; and siblings Margi, Celia and Roger.

Cover photo by Albert L. Ortega for Getty Images.