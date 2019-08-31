Animaniacs, Pinky and the Brain Producer Gordon Bressack Dies at 68

According to a new report, Emmy Award-winning writer and producer Gordon Bressack has passed away at the age of 68. Bressack was involved with tons of popular animated series in the ’80s, ’90s, and beyond, including fan-favorite shows such as The Animaniacs, Pinky and the Brain, The Smurfs, Tiny Toon Adventures, Word Girl, and many more. He won three Daytime Emmy Awards for his contributions to Animaniacs and Pinky and the Brain, as well as the sequel series Pinky, Elmyra, & the Brain. According to a report from the Hollywood Reporter, Bressack passed away after a long health battle, as stated by his son James Cullen Bressack.
James Cullen took to social media to honor his father after the influential cartoon producer’s passing.
Words cant begin to describe how i am feeling right now. You were my mentor, my writing partner, my hero, my best friend, but most of all you were my Dad. I will miss you more than you will ever know. I knew this day would come but some how always thought that you would beat the odds and live forever, because thats what you did, you beat the odds. Thank you for everything you taught me. Thank you for being a story teller and instilling a love of stories into me. Thank you for making me watch movie after movie when i was little and asking me questions about them. Thank you for telling me I was going to be a filmmaker before I ever even knew what that meant. You meant the world to me, you always have and you always will. Ill always be grateful for being able to write with the best writer I ever knew, you, and i will cherish that film for the rest of my life. Ironically we both were writing that story about this moment today, and yet we never really told the other one. I love you dad, to the moon and back. Ill miss you always. RIP. For those of you reading my dad loved to make people laugh, and im very grateful his legacy lives on through the many many cartoons he wrote and made. If you like cartoons watch an episode of pinky and the brain or anamaniacs and have a laugh in his honor. I know its what he would want.
Bressack is survived by his son James; his daughters, Jackie and Samantha; his grandchild, Logan; and siblings Margi, Celia and Roger.
Cover photo by Albert L. Ortega for Getty Images.