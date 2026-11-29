Right now, there is a lot of nostalgia for the 1990s and there’s a good reason for that. The decade gave us the last little bit of time before the internet and technology dominated every aspect of our lives, when the music was excellent, and entertainment was absolutely top notch — especially science fiction. It’s the decade that gave us The Matrix, Jurassic Park, and Terminator 2: Judgment Day at theaters and, on the small screen shows like The X-Files, Babylon 5, and Stargate SG-1 — and that just scratches the surface.

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The 1990s were a special time to be sure and if you’re missing the decade, while we don’t exactly have a time machine (…yet) we can help you out if it’s the decade’s sci-fi that you crave. Here are three current television series that capture much of the same vibe that ‘90s sci-fi did. Honestly, there are quite a few shows we could put on this list, but these are the three that really got us feeling nostalgic and if you haven’t already checked them out, now is a great time to do so.

3) The Ark

When it comes to most sci-fi these days, there’s a hard lean into the idea of “prestige television”. Interestingly, we can blame the 1990s for prestige TV, thanks to HBO’s The Sopranos, which is widely credited with kicking off the idea when it debuted in 1999. And don’t get me wrong: I love prestige television, especially in sci-fi, but there is something about a good trope-driven, less dramatic, and less polished series that lets you tell a good sci-fi story and have all the vibes, too. That leads me to The Ark. Created by Stargate SG-1 co-creator Jonathan Glassner and Dean Devlin, the Syfy series has the ‘90s baked into its DNA and it really works.

The series follows a colonization ship, the Ark One, as it’s heading with its passengers away from a devastated Earth to colonize a new home, Proxima Centauri B. Except there’s a problem: the ship encounters a catastrophic event that kills the ship’s senior officers and most of its technical crew, leaving the survivors to figure out how to keep the ship going and make it to their ultimate destination. The Ark is very much a straightforward sci-fi with a problem-of-the-week story that we really don’t see that much anymore, as well as a bit of camp thrown in. The series even has a little bit of a ‘90s look, too. It’s a solid series that is absolutely destined to be a cult classic, and like it’s ‘90s forebears, has some very powerful episodes. Season 2’s episode “Anomaly” in particular lives rent free in my head and probably always will.

2) Alien: Earth

If what you miss the most about ‘90s sci-fi is set design, themes of corporate control, and practical effects, look no further than Alien: Earth. Set two years before 1979’s Alien, when a mysterious spaceship crashes on Earth, a young woman and a group of soldiers discover something that brings them face-to-face with what might just be the biggest threat Earth has ever faced. The story also features a central premise of humanity seeking immortality via three paths, cyborgs, synthetics, and hybrids.

The series may be modern, but it’s got everything you could love about ‘90s sci-fi. There are the big themes of identity and how that intersects with artificial intelligence and life — after all, there are human consciousnesses in synthetic bodies here, causing some big questions. There are also themes of corporate power in this world that’s run by a handful of corporations, leaving the world with massive class divides. But the series also leans into tangible practical effects rather than being reliant on CGI. You get suits, animatronics, and fully physical sets so the whole thing has a very real look and feel in a way you don’t see nearly as often. It’s modern without being overly slick and just feels like a cleaned up version of the most high-tech ‘90s sci-fi.

1) From

You might try to argue with me that From is a horror series and not a sci-fi series, but to that I say cross genre entertainment is a thing. Something can be both and that brings us to From. From centers around a small town that traps everyone who enters. Making things worse is that, at sundown, human-shaped monsters emerge from the woods to hunt (and kill) anyone who is outside. The residents try to find a way out of the town and, as the series progresses, some darker mysteries about why they’re there and what the town is are slowly revealed.

From is a perfect series if you love the mystery or puzzle box series of the ‘90s, but also if you like a series with a rich, unexplained overarching mystery and complex rules. The show very much feels like someone put The X-Files and Sliders into a blender and leaves you guessing at just about every turn. The horror element is also a nice touch because what’s a good sci-fi without some creeps and scares? The series has a lot of rich storytelling you just don’t see at this level anymore, making it a perfect watch if you miss what was arguably one of sci-fi’s best decades.

Which series will you check out first next time you need a ‘90s sci-fi fix? Let us know in the comments or on the forum!