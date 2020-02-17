Steven Spielberg’s Amazing Stories Trailer Released by Apple TV+

Out of all of the TV shows on Apple TV+‘s roster, fans have been especially excited to see what Amazing Stories has in store. The new take on the beloved fantasy anthology has been in the works that the freshman streaming platform for quite some time, and now we have our first look at footage from it. On Monday, Apple TV+ debuted the first teaser trailer for the series, which showcases the five new stories that fans can expect. You can check it out above.

This new take on Amazing Stories is being dubbed a “reimagining” of the iconic series, and will transport audiences to “worlds of wonder”. The new take was originally developed for NBC in 2015, with American Gods and Hannibal‘s Bryan Fuller at the helm. The reboot was sent to Apple in 2017, with Fuller stepping down due to creative differences in 2018.

“Amazing Stories is a beloved show that has captured our imaginations, and we couldn’t be more excited to share its next thrilling iteration with a global audience of all ages, Matt Cherniss, head of development for Apple TV+, said in a statement.

The series will be showrun by Once Upon a Time executive producers Eddie Kitsis and Adam Horowitz, who serve as EPs alongside the likes of Spielberg, Justin Falvey (The Haunting of Hill House), and Darryl Frank (Bull). Episodes of Amazing Stories will be directed by Mark Mylod (Succession, Game of Thrones), Chris Long (The Americans), Michael Dinner (Unbelievable), Sylvain White (The Rookie) and Susanna Fogel (Utopia).

“The Rift” will also star Edward Burns (She’s the One), Juliana Canfield (Succession) and Austin Stowell (The Secret Life of the American Teenager). The ensemble cast of other episodes will include Dylan O’Brien (Teen Wolf), Victoria Pedretti (The Haunting of Hill House, You), Sasha Alexander (Rizzoli & Isles), Josh Holloway (Lost) and Robert Forster (Heroes, Twin Peaks), in his final role before his passing last October.

Amazing Stories will premiere on Apple TV+ beginning on March 6th.