Apple TV+ Reportedly Cancels J.J. Abrams Series After One Season

Apple TV+ has officially cancelled its first series. On Wednesday, it was announced that Little Voice will not be renewed for a second season by the streaming network. The news was quietly confirmed in an article from The Hollywood Reporter about Bad Robot's Overlook television series, which is now being shopped around after being passed on by HBO Max. Bad Robot also produced Little Voice, which first debuted in July 2020 on Apple TV+. The series told the universal journey of finding your authentic voice in your early 20s. It is described as a fresh, intensely romantic tale of the search to find your true voice...and then the courage to use it.

Little Voice starred Brittany O'Grady as Bess Alice King, a singer-songwriter attempting to break into the music business in New York City. The series was executive produced by Bad Robot's J.J. Abrams, Jessie Nelson, Ben Stephenson, and musician Sara Barellies, whose album of the same name served as inspiration for the series.

"This show was an interesting exercise in reflection," Barellies explained in a 2020 interview with The Los Angeles Times. "I got to relive some very formative moments with all this distance in perspective, but the truth of the moment stays intact: the vulnerability of sharing who you are or who you believe yourself to be, and getting feedback for the first time in any capacity. It’s scary."

"We tried to cherry pick from my experiences," Barellies continued. "When someone says, 'You’re just the voice,' or conversely, 'You’re just the writer, you don’t have a voice for this kind of business,' or that man who says, 'I’m a huge fan, but I would have no idea what to do with you,' that’s directly taken from my life."

This comes as O'Grady was recently cast in the lead role of Epic, an upcoming fairytale drama pilot produced by ABC. Meanwhile, Abrams' Bad Robot recently signed a massive deal with WarnerMedia, which aims to have the production company creating an array of movies, television shows, and video games through 2024.

“WarnerMedia and AT&T are delighted to launch a long-term collaboration with our world-class partners and colleagues J.J. Abrams and Katie McGrath," CEO WarnerMedia John Stankey shared in a statement when the deal was first announced. "We are extremely excited about the potential to deliver remarkable and memorable stories and characters across multiple platforms to audiences around the world. J.J., Katie and all of Bad Robot bring extraordinary vision, exquisite filmmaking, and exemplary industry leadership to this endeavor and our company. Across all forms of content, we are uniquely positioned to offer our creative partners a multitude of platforms to realize their artistic goals and ambitions, and to ensure that their stories have the best possible opportunity to connect with the right audience.”

