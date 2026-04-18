Apple’s Must-Watch New TV Show With Near-Perfect RT Score Is an Instant #1 Streaming Hit In the U.S.

With a cast this stacked and a story that manages to be both hilariously relatable and disarming, it’s no wonder that this new series, which is based on the novel of the same name, is absolutely smoking the competition, skyrocketing to the #2 spot on Apple TV‘s Top 10 Most Watched list in the few weeks since its debut. And it shows no signs of slowing down as its episodes continue to release weekly, sure to continue reeling viewers in.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The series, Margo’s Got Money Trouble, stars Elle Fanning, Michelle Pfeiffer, Nick Offerman, and centers on Margo, the daughter of a former Hooters waitress and an ex-professional wrestler. Recently dropped out of college to focus on her dream of becoming a writer, Margo now faces motherhood, a mounting pile of bills, and a dwindling number of ways to pay them. But despite her money troubles, she’s got to find a way to keep going. It’s dramatic, darkly funny, and entirely heartfelt—easily earning the 96% critics’ rating it’s received.

It’s the Kind of Dark Comedy That Television Needed

Play video

Margo’s Got Money Troubles manages to strike a balance between never taking itself too seriously and never diminishing the positions it places its characters in. Critic Chris Joyce says, “It’s refreshing to see a show that works to reverse the narrative on what a woman can or should be, illustrating that no one is less of a parent simply because of the work they do.” The series manages to be honest, refreshing, and heartwrenching all in one go, alternating between endearing and frustrating in a very real way.

Casual viewers are also loving Margo’s Got Money Trouble, rating the show 92% on Rotten Tomatoes and lauding it as “brilliantly funny, heartwarming, charming, delightful, and bittersweet.” Overall, the series is a total surprise, bringing together a cast that most people wouldn’t have conceived of in their wildest dreams—one that perfectly brings the story to life, adding both levity and depth to a story that could have easily become depressing at any turn. And while it draws a few comparisons to Shameless, it feels much less dark, with a glimmer of hope always within reach despite Margo’s circumstances. “Only 3 episodes in and it’s an acting masterclass. Absolutely one of the best performances I’ve seen by Fanning. Completely charming, honest, and full of hope. I hope this show gets the recognition it deserves,” said one viewer.

Have you checked out Margo’s Got Money Troubles yet? Let us know your favorite moment from the show in the comments. And don’t forget to check out the ComicBook forum to keep the conversation going.