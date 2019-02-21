‘Archer: Danger Island’ Home Release Date Revealed

FX has revealed the official home video release date for the most recent season of Archer, their long-running animated spy comedy (which has largely abandoned the spy premise).

In its ninth season, Archer went to “Danger Island,” a subtitle that has a decidedly RKO serial feel to it — and with good reason. In this version of the show, the characters fans learned to know and love as contemporary spies are transported back to the beginning of World War II, where Archer is a seaplane pilot.

The series will be available on DVD on April 2. As with most FX shows, the series has left Netflix and found a home on Hulu, which is partially owned by FX’s parent company, 20th Century Fox. If you are a Hulu subscriber, you can watch the show on Monday, February 25, when it comes to the service.

You can see the official description — along with a full list of the bonus features included on the DVD release — below.

Get ready for a change of scenery with the semi-functioning alcoholic seaplane pilot, Sterling Archer, a lush on the lush South Pacific island of Mitimotu in 1939. While the rest of the world is concerned about the impending Second World War, Archer is only concerned with who’s buying his next drink. Along with his trusty co-pilot Pam, Archer must navigate quicksand, cannibals, super-intelligent monkeys, poison darts, pirates, and did we mention quicksand? Enter the mysterious and deadly world of Archer: Danger Island when all 8 episodes from Season 9 arrive on DVD April 2 along with exotic special features.

The series features the voices of H. Jon Benjamin as the hard-drinking pilot, “Sterling Archer;” Jessica Walter as Archer’s acid-tongued mother and hotel owner, “Malory Archer;” Aisha Tyler as island royalty and local revolutionary, “Princess Lanaluakalani;” Judy Greer as the abandoned heiress, “Charlotte Vandertunt;” Chris Parnell as the obvious German spy posing as a businessman, “Siegbert Fuchs;” Amber Nash as Archer’s co-pilot and loyal sidekick, “Pam Poovey;” Adam Reed as impeccably uniformed French Capitaine, “Reynaud;” and Lucky Yates as the audacious scarlet macaw, “Crackers.”

Archer: Danger Island Season 9 DVD Special Features

Inside look: Making Archer

Crackers’ Costumed Playings

Archer: Danger Island Season 9 DVD Specs

Street Date: April 2, 2019

Pre-book Date: February 27, 2019

Run Time: 179 minutes

MPAA Rating (USA):TV-MA

Audio: English Dolby Digital 5.1

Language: English SDH, Spanish, French

Aspect Ratio: Widescreen 1.78:1