Archer Season 11 Premiere Date Announced

The world’s favorite secret agent is finally making his return to TV in just a couple of months. During its TCA presentation on Thursday, FX revealed the premiere dates for all of its new and returning midseason shows, including Archer, the popular adult animation starring H. Jon Benjamin. While most of the shows on the FX networks (FX, FXX, and FX on Hulu) are premiering in March and April, fans will have to wait a little longer to see new episodes of Archer, as it isn’t set to return until the beginning of May.

Archer Season 11 will arrive on FXX at 10pm ET on Wednesday, May 6th. The premiere will consist of the first two episodes of the season, with one episode airing each week subsequent week. Every new episode of Archer will be available on Hulu the day after it airs.

This season of Archer will bring a lot of change to the series, both on-screen and off. Fans of the show know that the past three seasons have had completely off-the-wall premise, which is a result of Sterling Archer (Benjamin) being stuck in a coma and dreaming about adventure. However, Season 10 ended with Archer finally waking up, so the new installment will follow his real story once again. Season 11 will also be the first of the series without creator Adam Reed serving as full-time showrunner.

Reed executive produces Archer alongside Casey Willis and Matt Thompson. Benjamin leads an all-star voice cast that consists of Aisha Tyler, Jessica Walter, Judy Greer, Chris Parnell, Amber Nash, Lucky Yates, and Adam Reed.

Taking Archer on a three-year journey through the lead character’s imagination while he recovers from a coma was a surprising move from the creative team ahead of Season 8, but Reed said back in 2018 that FX agreed to the format without hesitation.

“It’s just amazing to me that when we first floated this idea to FX, they were like, ‘Yeah, sure. Great.’ And that was the end of the discussion,” Reed told IndieWire. “It was like, ‘We’re going to totally blow apart what’s been a pretty successful formula…’ ‘Yeah, that’s fine. Go do that.’”

