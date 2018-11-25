You Can Own 65 Episodes of ‘Are You Afraid of the Dark?’ for Just $10

Online retailer Vudu is currently offering a limited-time deal on a 65-episode bundle of teen-centric horror-fantasy television series Are You Afraid of the Dark? for just $9.99.

The ten-volume bundle is available only in standard definition and includes such memorable episodes as "The Tale of Laughing in the Dark," centered around a haunting clown named Zeebo, and "The Tale of the Midnight Madness," which finds famed vampire Nosferatu feasting on unsuspecting moviegoers.

Paramount Pictures' Paramount Players is now developing a live-action big screen adaptation under screenwriter Gary Dauberman (It, The Nun), who penned an all-new story focused on the tale-telling Midnight Society huddled around a campfire.

The 1990s horror anthology, which often tackled darker fare than its Nickelodeon counterparts, will be true to spirit in its theatrical revival, Dauberman told SlashFilm.

"That show is so important to me. I didn't want to age it down too much because for it's time, it had some really disturbing episodes and some really dark episodes. Not every story the Midnight Society told ended with happily ever after or a person learning their lesson and it will never happen again," Dauberman said.

"I really embraced that side of things and I think it's been a long time. I think fear is healthy for kids. I don't think we have to always sand down the edges of things and that's something I really wanted to do with Are You Afraid of the Dark?

"I think it is scary and I think kids will be scared watching it at times, and also they'll laugh at times. I think it's got a great message. I think it's got a great heart to it but it is still scary. I think that's great. I think it's going to open it up to a wider audience."

Dauberman previously told THR the film adaptation aims to "honor the darker, scarier" and "groundbreaking" tone of the original show, which emerged as a hit among Nickelodeon's younger demographic and ran for a total 91 episodes between 1990 and 2000.

Paramount has dated Are You Afraid of the Dark? for October 11, 2019.