DC Fans Upset More Arrowverse Shows Aren't on HBO Max
HBO Max debuted on Wednesday, bringing subscribers a vast catalog of eclectic entertainment options with the new streaming service. Among the offerings that many fans were especially looking for were the DC properties, including DC television series. While users were thrilled to find DC Universe's first season of Doom Patrol available as well as The CW's Batwoman also ready to stream straight off of its debut season on the network, fans quickly noticed that Batwoman was the only one of the Arrowverse's shows to make it to HBO Max -- and they weren't happy about it.
Fans have been taking to Twitter to express their upset that more Arrowverse shows -- and the other DC Universe shows -- aren't available on HBO Max. While the disappointment is understandable, there is a reason why Batwoman stands alone. Last summer, it was announced that Batwoman as well as the Riverdale spinoff Katy Keene would call HBO Max their streaming home upon the conclusion of their first seasons. This was a result of The CW network's parents Warner Bros. and CBS deciding not to renew their output deal with Netflix, meaning that beginning with Batwoman, Katy Keene, and Nancy Drew, those shows would not be going to Netflix as has previously been the case with the rest of the network series.
What that means is that while Batwoman is on HBO Max, Arrow, The Flash, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, and Black Lightning stream on Netflix/. For fans hoping to go to one service for their Arrowverse binge, it's a frustrating situation, leading to many to take to social media to discuss the matter -- as well as do a little general grousing about what other DC properties were missing at HBO Max's launch.
Read on to see how fans feel about the lack of most Arrowverse shows on HBO Max and let us know your thoughts in the comments below.
Slide 1
Where are Arrow, The Flash, Legends of tomorrow, Supergirl, Gotham, Black Lightning???@hbomax @HBOMaxHelp @HBOMaxPR— super_choque⚡ (@01_shock) May 27, 2020
Slide 2
Put Arrow and The Flash on HBO Max!!— Comics on infinite Earth's (@AEWFanGuy18) May 27, 2020
Slide 3
Okay so why is Doom Patrol and Batwoman on @hbomax but no other shows like Swamp Thing and Titans— Harold L. Stokes (@HaroldLStokes) May 27, 2020
Slide 4
Interesting that the only DC CW show on HBO Max is Batwoman. No Arrow, Flash, etc. You still have to go to DC Universe for Stargirl, Swamp Thing, Harley Quinn, etc. Very strange.— Kevin (@coolkev1701) May 27, 2020
Slide 5
I wonder why @CWBatwoman is the only #Arrowverse show on @hbomax pic.twitter.com/9ZprdvZehD— The Dirk Diggler (@ChuckTaylor516) May 27, 2020
Slide 6
#HBOMax will actually be MAX when it has all the DC Content. Like when you are promoting it on DC's name then give us all the series! Too much fragmentation: the CWverse/Arrowverse is on Netflix & DC Universe shows need to be in HBO Max. Only Batwoman, Doom Patrol on Max rn. https://t.co/4quu2WG0EO— Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) May 27, 2020
Slide 7
They need to take all the Arrowverse shows away from Netflix!— DCU_Fanboy #ReleaseTheSnyderCut (@DCFan095) May 27, 2020
Slide 8
It would be nice to see *some* integration beyond Doom Patrol S2 being released on both DCU & HBO Max next month. Batwoman & Katy Keene are supposed to be available a month prior to new seasons, so we'll have to wait until Nov/Dec now? Seems like they're still working it all out.— Rusty Hatchell (@rustyhatchell) May 27, 2020
Slide 9
No Dark Knight trilogy. No Man of Steel. No Young Justice. No Superman movies. No Arrow-verse. No Batman Animated Series. No Gotham. No Justice League animated series. No Smallville. No DC Universe shows. Most of the animated movies are missing. DC section on HBO Max sucks ass— Hit Monkey (@skinnypunch) May 27, 2020
Slide 10
I was very excite for @hbomax but where is #superman or #ManOfSteel or @DCSwampThing, I hope you will be adding them soon, until then I’ll just watch #supergirl movie for now!— Antwan McKelvin (@AntwanMcKelvin) May 27, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.