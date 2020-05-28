DC Fans Upset More Arrowverse Shows Aren't on HBO Max

HBO Max debuted on Wednesday, bringing subscribers a vast catalog of eclectic entertainment options with the new streaming service. Among the offerings that many fans were especially looking for were the DC properties, including DC television series. While users were thrilled to find DC Universe's first season of Doom Patrol available as well as The CW's Batwoman also ready to stream straight off of its debut season on the network, fans quickly noticed that Batwoman was the only one of the Arrowverse's shows to make it to HBO Max -- and they weren't happy about it.

Fans have been taking to Twitter to express their upset that more Arrowverse shows -- and the other DC Universe shows -- aren't available on HBO Max. While the disappointment is understandable, there is a reason why Batwoman stands alone. Last summer, it was announced that Batwoman as well as the Riverdale spinoff Katy Keene would call HBO Max their streaming home upon the conclusion of their first seasons. This was a result of The CW network's parents Warner Bros. and CBS deciding not to renew their output deal with Netflix, meaning that beginning with Batwoman, Katy Keene, and Nancy Drew, those shows would not be going to Netflix as has previously been the case with the rest of the network series.

What that means is that while Batwoman is on HBO Max, Arrow, The Flash, DC's Legends of Tomorrow, Supergirl, and Black Lightning stream on Netflix/. For fans hoping to go to one service for their Arrowverse binge, it's a frustrating situation, leading to many to take to social media to discuss the matter -- as well as do a little general grousing about what other DC properties were missing at HBO Max's launch.

Read on to see how fans feel about the lack of most Arrowverse shows on HBO Max and let us know your thoughts in the comments below.