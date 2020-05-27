Batwoman and Katy Keene Are Now Streaming on HBO Max

✖

HBO Max officially entered the streaming service landscape on Wednesday, providing subscribers with a pretty eclectic array of content at their fingertips. The platform's offerings range from new originals to forgotten classics to recent hits -- including two of The CW's most buzz-worthy series. At the time of this writing, the first seasons of both Batwoman and Katy Keene are available to stream in their entirety on HBO Max. While both shows are also available to stream for free on The CW's official website, HBO Max provides an opportunity for fans to watch them commercial-free. You can check out Batwoman here, and Katy Keene here.

This move will surely be surprising for diehard fans of The CW's programming, as the network has had a long-standing deal with putting its shows on Netflix. The CW decided not to renew that deal in May of last year, allowing Batwoman, Katy Keene, and fellow freshman series Nancy Drew (which is expected to eventually be hosted on CBS All Access) to stream elsewhere. Past and current seasons of many of the network's veteran series - including The Flash, Riverdale, Supergirl, and Legends of Tomorrow - are still on Netflix, although there's a chance that that could eventually change.

Season 1 of Batwoman - the latest entry in the network's ever-growing Arrowverse franchise - follows Kate Kane (Ruby Rose), who returns to Gotham City five years after the disappearance of Batman, and eventually decides to follow in his footsteps. The series sees Kate dealing with her role as Gotham's protector, her public identity as a lesbian, and some complicated family drama in the process. The series was renewed for a second season earlier this year, although it was announced earlier this month that a new actress will replace Rose, who stepped away from the role due to personal reasons.

Katy Keene - which serves as a sister series to the Archie Comics-inspired Riverdale - follows Katy Keene (Lucy Hale), Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray), Jorge "Ginger" Lopez (Jonny Beauchamp), and Pepper Smith (Julia Chan), as they all try to make their dreams come true in New York City. At the time of this writing, the series has not been renewed for a second season, with The CW president Mark Pedowitz hinting that streaming numbers will help influence that decision.

"We are incredibly pleased with the creative [direction] of this show," Pedowitz explained earlier this month. "The producers and the talented cast have done a terrific job. The linear ratings have been soft, but we have seen some good streaming viewership. We've gone to the studio and the producers and we're extending the option of when we can pick it up so we could see how it's performing once the full season is up. And also we are counting on that it will appear alongside the launch of HBO Max, and we're hoping that that, too, will help it. And we'll make a decision in a few weeks after that. We believe that the show will work streaming-wise. We'd like to see it perform a little bit better, but we have no creative issues on the show."

