Ash vs. Evil Dead Stars Think They Can Get Bruce Campbell Out of Retirement for New Season

(Photo: Starz)

After more than two decades away from the role, Bruce Campbell embraced his iconic Ash Williams for Ash vs. Evil Dead beginning in 2015, with the end of Season Three seeing the series come to a conclusion and Campbell publicly retire from the role, but his co-stars in the series Dana DeLorenzo and Ray Santiago think they could convince the actor to return to the role if a different network resurrected it. There are currently no talks about the series possibly being revived, as Campbell along with original director Sam Raimi and producer Rob Tapert are working on developing a new film in the series, though excitement around the franchise could result in a revival of the TV series earning more attention.

"Well, I say, 'Never say never,'" DeLorenzo shared about the series somehow continuing to Mainframe Comic Con 2.0. "The way things are going, I've been reading all these very terrifying things about our industry and just productions and things are being shelved, so I honestly feel like never say never. There have been shows where they get cancelled but then they're picked up by another network. I know Bruce has said he is in retirement but I feel like Ray and I could convince him."

Santiago added, "I think enough time has passed by. He just needs a good one or two years of just like chilling in the woods and not having the Boomstick in his hands and then he starts to crave it and it'll come back."

Ash vs. Evil Dead pulled off a seemingly impossible task by delivering audiences the continued adventures of Ash for 30 episodes from the minds of the franchise's creators. Despite the series being well received by fans, Santiago thinks that the series only being available on Starz prevented it from earning a bigger following.

"I loved the home that we had on Starz, but it was so limited in its viewership," the actor expressed. "We could have had a bigger audience were we on a platform like Hulu or Amazon or Netflix, but because we were on this cable subscription, it really limited the audience. Because as the show got on to Netflix, we started to see that people were still watching seasons one through three and were really into it. It was sad because we had this greatness and it didn't get the praise that it should have gotten. And, personally, I was really looking forward to seeing where things were gonna go with the show. Just because we had set up so many relationships, it was just all there to play with."

Stay tuned for updates on a possible future for Ash vs. Evil Dead.

Do you think Campbell will ever return to the role? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.