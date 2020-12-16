Baby Yoda Is Proving To Be 2020's Most Popular Christmas Tree Topper for Star Wars Fans

Given what a strange year 2020 has been, Star Wars fans have taken a lot of comfort in having The Mandalorian to look forward to over the past couple of months. That comfort and adoration for Baby Yoda are manifesting on top of Christmas trees in their homes. Based on what fans are sharing on Twitter, it seems that Baby Yoda, a.k.a. Grogu is a popular choice for Christmas tree topper this year, replacing the more traditional Christmas star or angel. Some fans are even going the extra mile to position nearby ornaments to make it seem like their Grogu is using the Force. You can see some examples below.

The Mandalorian debuts its second season finale this Friday. DIsney+ then has a Christmas present in store for fans of the series. A special episode of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian focusing on the making of the show's second season will debut on the streaming service on Christmas Day. Then next year, fans can celebrate the holidays with the debut of The Mandalorian's third season.

What do you think of the Baby Yoda tree-topper trend? Let us know how you feel about it in the comments section. The season finale of The Mandalorian debuts Friday on Disney+. You can check out some of your Baby Yoda tree-topper options right here via our gift guide.