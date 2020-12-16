Baby Yoda Is Proving To Be 2020's Most Popular Christmas Tree Topper for Star Wars Fans
Given what a strange year 2020 has been, Star Wars fans have taken a lot of comfort in having The Mandalorian to look forward to over the past couple of months. That comfort and adoration for Baby Yoda are manifesting on top of Christmas trees in their homes. Based on what fans are sharing on Twitter, it seems that Baby Yoda, a.k.a. Grogu is a popular choice for Christmas tree topper this year, replacing the more traditional Christmas star or angel. Some fans are even going the extra mile to position nearby ornaments to make it seem like their Grogu is using the Force. You can see some examples below.
The Mandalorian debuts its second season finale this Friday. DIsney+ then has a Christmas present in store for fans of the series. A special episode of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian focusing on the making of the show's second season will debut on the streaming service on Christmas Day. Then next year, fans can celebrate the holidays with the debut of The Mandalorian's third season.
What do you think of the Baby Yoda tree-topper trend? Let us know how you feel about it in the comments section. The season finale of The Mandalorian debuts Friday on Disney+. You can check out some of your Baby Yoda tree-topper options right here via our gift guide.
Using the Force
do y’all like our christmas tree topper ✨ pic.twitter.com/xydQordydD— 🌱🍂🍓🍄🐌🌻 (@taylorjane___) December 6, 2020
Ornament in Hand
I LOVE IT, this is ours! pic.twitter.com/yYBOXFBa1r— Andrew (@ValContra) December 7, 2020
Grogu the Reindeer
Had a similar idea... pic.twitter.com/sW0szaZ99q— Luke Cogliano (@LukeWithAnL) December 7, 2020
Kermit Team-Up
Baby Yoda & Kermit as our tree topper. #HawksleyNightInCanada pic.twitter.com/iQjBO7G6Au— Empress Magnificent (@Swerty) December 12, 2020
Santa Grogu
😍😍😍 baby yoda Christmas tree toppers pic.twitter.com/nB0NeNYIUG— Lanreu (@Lorenzo90) December 7, 2020
Coming to Town
Nothing quite says Christmas like a Yoda tree topper! pic.twitter.com/dKMiIG3p08— Dale (@Dale_MUFC_) December 10, 2020
Hitting the Roof
Baby Yoda has a purpose this year! He was chosen to become the Christmas tree topper. #babyyoda #TheMandalorian#Christmas pic.twitter.com/Uk7HY8H1cD— ℍ𝕐𝔻ℝ𝔸 𝕎𝔸ℝ𝕊𝕋𝔸ℝ𝟡𝟛 🦁 (@WARSTAR93) December 8, 2020
Reaching Out
Our tree topper this year.#starwars #Christmas2020 #Christmas #BabyYoda pic.twitter.com/Qc7UHDkLSO— Nick Taylor (@ntbone) November 30, 2020
Perfect
Baby Yoda is the perfect tree topper #BabyYoda #ChristmasTree pic.twitter.com/9SnxqKAItU— Kitten (@Kawaii_Kitten69) December 6, 2020
Printed at Home
The center Christmas tree 🎄 is up! My husband printed the perfect tree topper and ornaments! #babyyoda pic.twitter.com/ZhWFQOuind— GameOn_GC (@gamerbus) December 7, 2020