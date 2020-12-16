The Mandalorian Special to Debut on DIsney+ on Christmas Day

✖

Disney+ has a Christmas present for The Mandalorian fans. The streaming service will debut a special hour-long episode of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian on Christmas Day. The new episode will offer a behind-the-scenes look at the creation of the second season of the first-ever live-action Star Wars television series. According to Disney+'s official announcement, "From the triumphant return of legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett to the live-action debut of fan-favorite Ahsoka Tano, the second season of The Mandalorian is a fun, surprising, emotional thrill-ride which has kept fans excited to see how each new weekly chapter will unfold. Disney+ will bring viewers behind the scenes of the groundbreaking season in a new hour-long Making of Season Two special, premiering December 25 on the streaming service.

"In this new installment of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, filmmakers and cast provide unprecedented access to the storytelling decisions and innovations that went into the second season of the Emmy Award-winning series.

"Featuring immersive on-set footage that places viewers right in the middle of the filmmaking process, and rare insights from the cast and crew, this special documentary explores the production of all 8 episodes in season two – from early concept art through the groundbreaking technology introduced in the series."

Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian is "an eight-episode documentary series that pulls back the curtain on The Mandalorian. Each chapter explores a different facet of the first live-action Star Wars television show through interviews, behind-the-scenes footage, and roundtable conversations hosted by Jon Favreau. Topics this season include the filmmaking process, the legacy of George Lucas’ Star Wars, how the cast brought the characters to life, the series’ groundbreaking technology, the artistry behind the show’s practical models, effects, and creatures, plus the creative influences, the iconic score, and connections to Star Wars characters and props from across the galaxy."

Star Wars fans likely see The Mandalorian in a brand new context after its second season brought back beloved characters from across the Star Wars universe, including Ahsoka Tano and Boba Fett. It is also now the vanguard for 10 Star Wars television series that will debut on the streaming service in the next few years, including the Ahsoka and Rangers of the New Republic shows, which take place concurrently with The Mandalorian and will eventually come together for a crossover.

