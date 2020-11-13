Star Wars: The Mandalorian Fans Are Loving Baby Yoda Again After Chapter 11

Another Friday has arrived, which means that Star Wars fans across the galaxy have another new episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian available on Disney+. It's been a strange week online in regards to The Mandalorian, specifically in regards to Baby Yoda. Despite introducing giant ice spiders into the Star Wars universe, last week's edition of The Mandalorian stirred up controversy because of Baby Yoda. The adorable, 50-year-old infant that once united a fandom caused some serious division, when he gobbled up several eggs belonging to Frog Lady, who had already made it clear that they were her last chance at continuing her line.

Some fans were upset by the actions of Baby Yoda in the episode, especially since they were played for comedic effect. The Frog Lady was in the middle of a desperate attempt to keep her family going, and there was Baby Yoda, chowing down on her potential offspring. Of course, it wouldn't be Star Wars without people getting angry about other people potentially being offended, so this has become quite a thing over the last several days.

Fortunately, a new episode of The Mandalorian has arrived, and Baby Yoda does a little work redeeming himself. He doesn't eat any more eggs, gets a little bit of payback from a sea monster, and even interacts with one of the Frog Lady's tadpoles without trying to consume it!

Baby Yoda is back to his adorable ways, and it seems like the new episode is calming the seas of Twitter, at least for now.