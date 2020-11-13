Star Wars: The Mandalorian Fans Are Loving Baby Yoda Again After Chapter 11
Another Friday has arrived, which means that Star Wars fans across the galaxy have another new episode of Star Wars: The Mandalorian available on Disney+. It's been a strange week online in regards to The Mandalorian, specifically in regards to Baby Yoda. Despite introducing giant ice spiders into the Star Wars universe, last week's edition of The Mandalorian stirred up controversy because of Baby Yoda. The adorable, 50-year-old infant that once united a fandom caused some serious division, when he gobbled up several eggs belonging to Frog Lady, who had already made it clear that they were her last chance at continuing her line.
Some fans were upset by the actions of Baby Yoda in the episode, especially since they were played for comedic effect. The Frog Lady was in the middle of a desperate attempt to keep her family going, and there was Baby Yoda, chowing down on her potential offspring. Of course, it wouldn't be Star Wars without people getting angry about other people potentially being offended, so this has become quite a thing over the last several days.
Fortunately, a new episode of The Mandalorian has arrived, and Baby Yoda does a little work redeeming himself. He doesn't eat any more eggs, gets a little bit of payback from a sea monster, and even interacts with one of the Frog Lady's tadpoles without trying to consume it!
Baby Yoda is back to his adorable ways, and it seems like the new episode is calming the seas of Twitter, at least for now.
So Cute
mando spoilers // #TheMandalorian
baby yoda pressing his face against the glass 🥺 so cute pic.twitter.com/4XHd3wyqwc— april ✿ mando spoilers (@mandoslut) November 13, 2020
We Stan
This week on #TheMandalorian #BabyYoda meets #BabyFrog
and learns that Frogs are friends, not food.
*we stan*
🐸❤️ pic.twitter.com/Y3g2ZCdm6m— Mando’s Baby (@MandosBabyYoda) November 13, 2020
Mind Your Manners
he really dropped baby yoda off at daycare and said please for the love of GOD do not attempt to eat the other children pic.twitter.com/ngv2Dg5uKE— alyssa (@alyssajaylor) November 13, 2020
Get it Together
Glad baby Yoda finally got his shit together this episode— WILD SPICY🔥 (@OhFuckYeahBud82) November 13, 2020
So Cute
mando spoilers // #TheMandalorian
omg baby yoda has his hands clasped together jxjdkd thats so cute 🥺 pic.twitter.com/YWbjbuLKXU— april ✿ mando spoilers (@mandoslut) November 13, 2020
Food Strikes Back!
Last week baby yoda snacked on a new hope for the frog lady, frog eggs, today we get the food strikes back!#mandalorian pic.twitter.com/iulctDB8j0— Tim Tyler (@RealTimmyTy) November 13, 2020
Minding His Own Business
Baby Yoda really over here eating soup like he didn’t get cancelled last week... smdh 😤😤😤 #BabyYodaisOverParty pic.twitter.com/72D1ZTb58a— Ciaran Canavan (@CiaranCanavan5) November 13, 2020
How's His Tummy?
As I watch #TheMandalorian and see Baby Yoda eating all the things, I can’t help but worry about his belly. I’m an adventurous eater but traveling to all those planets eating everything has to cause some upset.— Aaron Sagers #BlackLivesMatter (@aaronsagers) November 13, 2020
OMG
#TheMandalorian Chapter 11
The way #TheChild #BabyYoda💚 has his little hands folded...
🥺🥺🥺
OMG pic.twitter.com/JE3UeewNiX— Mando’s Baby (@MandosBabyYoda) November 13, 2020