Katee Sackhoff Reveals Reveals Whether Her Star Wars or Battlestar Galactica Spaceship Is The Most Comfortable (Exclusive)

Actress Katee Sackhoff has mined a lot of her geek culture cred from two major sci-fi franchise roles: playing Lieutenant Starbuck in the Battlestar Galactica reboot of the 2000s, and Star Wars' Mandalorian aristocrat warrior Bo-Katan Kryze in both animated and live-action form. Both of those roles have come with signature spaceships that have gone on to become iconic vehicles: Starbucks' Viper starfighter ship in Battlestar, and Bo-Katan's Kom'rk-class fighter/transport ship, The Gauntlet.

Fans of both Battlestar and/or Star Wars have debated which ship is the best one – but when ComicBook.com sat down with Katee Sackhoff for her appearance at MegaCon Orlando, we had a different question: which ship is the most comfortable?

(Photo: Lucasfilm/Disney & Universal TV)

"The Gauntlet, for sure," Sackhoff told ComicBook's Chris Killian. "I was notoriously left in my Viper during lunch one day. They forgot about me. Because like once you were in there, you're in there. Like they five-point harness you; there's a hose they would put in the back of your suit because it's so hot in there; and the helmet had no air-flow. So you just got in there and it was like a perfect scenario to fall asleep, and they left me in there... so that might actually be the most comfortable [laughs]. With all of its accouterment, it's probably the most comfortable. "

So there you have it: Bo-Katan's Gauntlet ship is the most comfortable to ride in, unless you're looking for a deep-sleep nap and/or time in an isolation chamber, in which case a Viper should be your go-to pick.

At the time of writing this, Bo-Katan Kryze's Gauntlet is certainly getting the much bigger spotlight. The Mandalorian Season 3 has been all about Sackhoff's Bo-Katan getting her due, as the people of Mandalore are finally starting to come back together, after being scattered across the galaxy when The Empire destroyed their homeworld. Bo-Katan Kryze has been anointed as the chosen one who will go out and find all the lost Mandalorians and bring them back into the fold; that means that Bo-Katan has had to make even more journeys than ever in the Gauntlet – not to mention having some pretty sick dogfights in her ship, as well.

Needless to say, The Gauntlet is quickly becoming one of Star Wars' most famous ships. So it's got the lead in that category.

