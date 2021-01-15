Batwoman: "Bat Girl Magic!" Synopsis Teases a New Suit and Victor Zsasz's Debut

✖

We're just a few days away from the debut of Batwoman Season 2, which will usher in a whole new era for the hit The CW series. Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) will be stepping into the role of Gotham's new caped crusader -- and it sounds like she has some pretty major milestones coming up later this season. On Thursday, The CW released a synopsis for "Bat Girl Magic!", the third episode of Batwoman's second season. The synopsis teases that Ryan will fully unveil her new Batsuit -- something that fans have already seen in promotional material for the new season. In addition, the episode will bring about the first appearance of Victor Zsasz, the heinous villain who will be played by actor Alex Morf. You can check out the synopsis below!

"NEW HERO, NEW SUIT - As Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) continues to prove herself as Batwoman, she encounters the challenge of every superhero – living a double life. Mary (Nicole Kang) is still Team Ryan, while Luke (Camrus Johnson) continues to have reservations – especially when Ryan makes some alterations and unveils a new Batsuit! Meanwhile, Victor Szasz (guest star Alex Morf) is slashing his way through the city streets, and Commander Kane (Dougray Scott) has The Crows trying to stop the flow of Snakebite through Gotham. Safiyah (guest star Shivaani Ghai) takes notice of Alice’s (Rachel Skarsten) antics and Sophie (Meagan Tandy) finds herself in unexpected circumstances.

Holly Dale directed the episode written by Nancy Kiu."

Ryan's new Batsuit was already met with a pretty positive response from fans when the first-look photos were unveiled last October, with many praising the suit for acknowledging the significance of Leslie being the first Black actress to portray Batwoman.

"We're also talking about how important it is that, if we're going to have a black Batwoman, that she needs to be like a sister when she becomes that," Leslie explained during a panel at DC FanDome last year. "It's like the silhouette of her like that. So more of a natural texture hair and things like that. So I think we're still kind of like putting things together. I can't wait. I actually have no idea. I've just been sending her fanart like 'Oh my gosh look at this!'"

"What she and I have been talking about is: how can we make sure that Ryan isn't hiding what makes her awesome with the suit? It's going to be a little bit of an evolution," showrunner Caroline Dries also teased. "We're going to see this evolve early on in the season."

Batwoman airs Sundays at 8/7c on The CW. "Bat Girl Magic!" will air on Sunday, January 31st.